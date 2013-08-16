NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 5 Electromagnetic Induction, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 5 Electromagnetic Induction: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Electromagnetic Induction Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Physics is one of the most difficult subjects, and students are always afraid of it. No matter how hard you practice, this subject poses questions that students face hurdles to solve. NCERT is the reference book suggested by CBSE to cover its syllabus. The NCERT textbooks also provide solved and unsolved problems. As per the experts and previous year's question papers, there is always a high chance that board exams carry many questions and numericals directly from the NCERT book. To help students get solutions to NCERT Class 12 Physics Electromagnetic Induction, we here provide the manual. This contains all the NCERT solutions for electromagnetic induction. You can download the complete solution guide from the link given at the end of this article.

Questions: A 1.0 m long metallic rod is rotated with an angular frequency of 400 rad s–1 about an axis normal to the rod passing through its one end. The other end of the rod is in contact with a circular metallic ring. A constant and uniform magnetic field of 0.5 T parallel to the axis exists everywhere. Calculate the emf developed between the centre and the ring.

Sol.

Given:r = 1

mw = 400 rad / s

B = 0.5 T

Ф = B.A.cos θ= 0.5 x 3.14 x 1 x 1

= 1.571 Wb

Ф = B.A.cos 180

= -1.571 Wb

w = 400Or

f = 400 / 2 x 3.14 = 63.66 / s

Therefore E = [ 1.571– (- 1.571)] / 0.0314Or

E = 100 V

Question: horizontal straight wire 10 m long extending from east to west is falling with a speed of 5.0 m s–1, at right angles to the horizontal component of the earth’s magnetic field, 0.30 × 10–4 Wb m–2. a) What is the instantaneous value of the emf induced in the wire? b) What is the direction of the emf? c) Which end of the wire is at the higher electrical potential?

Sol.

Given

= 10 m

v = 5 m / s

H = 0.3x10-4Wb m2

a) Einst = Blv

= (0.00003).(10).(5)

= 1.5x10 -3 V

b) West to east c) Eastern end

Chapter Name Page Number Deleted Topics Chapter 6: Electromagnetic Induction 215–219 6.7 Energy Consideration: A Quantitative Study 6.8 Eddy Currents 230–232 Exercises 6.6, 6.10–6.17

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

