Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: Complete List of Winter Vacation & Public Holidays

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays 2026: The Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 are especially important due to severe winter conditions across several regions of the state. The holiday schedule includes gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and winter vacations, which vary for tribal and non-tribal areas. This well-researched guide provides district-wise clarity on January 2026 school holidays in Himachal Pradesh, helping parents, students, and educators plan academic and personal schedules efficiently. Check this article for complete details on winter vacations, gazetted holidays, restricted holidays and district-wise school holiday dates in January 2026. Gazetted Holidays in Himachal Pradesh – January 2026 Gazetted holidays are officially declared by the state government and are observed by all government and most private schools across Himachal Pradesh. In January 2026, schools will remain closed for the following gazetted holidays:

Gazetted (Public) Holidays in January 2026 Date Day Holiday 25 January 2026 Sunday Statehood Day 26 January 2026 Monday Republic Day These holidays are uniform across all districts, irrespective of tribal or non-tribal classification. Restricted Holidays in January 2026 Restricted holidays are optional in nature, and schools may observe them based on administrative decisions or institutional discretion. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools whether these holidays will be observed. Restricted Holidays List – January 2026 Date Day Holiday 1 January 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day 14 January 2026 Wednesday Makar Sankranti 23 January 2026 Friday Basant Panchami Winter Vacation in Himachal Pradesh Schools – January 2026 Winter vacations in Himachal Pradesh are announced keeping in mind the region’s geography, altitude, and snowfall intensity. The duration of winter break differs for non-tribal areas, tribal regions, and select districts like Kullu.

Winter Vacation for Non-Tribal Areas For non-tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh, schools will observe a long winter vacation starting from 1 January 2026 and continuing till 11 February 2026. This applies to all districts except Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Pangi, Bharmour, and Kullu district. Winter Vacation for Tribal Areas of Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmour Schools located in District Kinnaur and the Pangi and Bharmour subdivisions of Chamba district will follow the same extended winter vacation schedule. Due to heavy snowfall and prolonged sub-zero temperatures, schools in these tribal areas will remain closed from 1 January to 11 February 2026. Winter Vacation in Lahaul and Spiti District The Lahaul and Spiti district, known for its extreme winter climate, will also observe winter vacation from 1 January to 11 February 2026. This extended closure ensures student safety during peak snowfall months.