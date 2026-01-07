JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip
Focus
Quick Links

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: Complete List of Winter Vacation & Public Holidays

By Gurmeet Kaur
Jan 7, 2026, 13:27 IST

Get the complete list of Himachal Pradesh school holidays in January 2026 including winter vacations, gazetted holidays, and restricted holidays. Check district-wise schedules for Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Chamba and other regions.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: Check Complete List of Winter Vacation & Public Holidays
Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026: Check Complete List of Winter Vacation & Public Holidays

Himachal Pradesh School Holidays 2026: The Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 are especially important due to severe winter conditions across several regions of the state. The holiday schedule includes gazetted holidays, restricted holidays, and winter vacations, which vary for tribal and non-tribal areas. This well-researched guide provides district-wise clarity on January 2026 school holidays in Himachal Pradesh, helping parents, students, and educators plan academic and personal schedules efficiently. Check this article for complete details on winter vacations, gazetted holidays, restricted holidays and district-wise school holiday dates in January 2026.

Gazetted Holidays in Himachal Pradesh – January 2026

Gazetted holidays are officially declared by the state government and are observed by all government and most private schools across Himachal Pradesh. In January 2026, schools will remain closed for the following gazetted holidays:

Gazetted (Public) Holidays in January 2026

DateDayHoliday
25 January 2026 Sunday Statehood Day
26 January 2026 Monday Republic Day

These holidays are uniform across all districts, irrespective of tribal or non-tribal classification.

Restricted Holidays in January 2026

Restricted holidays are optional in nature, and schools may observe them based on administrative decisions or institutional discretion. Parents and students are advised to confirm with their respective schools whether these holidays will be observed.

Restricted Holidays List – January 2026

DateDayHoliday
1 January 2026 Thursday New Year’s Day
14 January 2026 Wednesday Makar Sankranti
23 January 2026 Friday Basant Panchami

Winter Vacation in Himachal Pradesh Schools – January 2026

Winter vacations in Himachal Pradesh are announced keeping in mind the region’s geography, altitude, and snowfall intensity. The duration of winter break differs for non-tribal areas, tribal regions, and select districts like Kullu.

Winter Vacation for Non-Tribal Areas

For non-tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh, schools will observe a long winter vacation starting from 1 January 2026 and continuing till 11 February 2026. This applies to all districts except Kinnaur, Lahaul & Spiti, Pangi, Bharmour, and Kullu district.

Winter Vacation for Tribal Areas of Kinnaur, Pangi and Bharmour

Schools located in District Kinnaur and the Pangi and Bharmour subdivisions of Chamba district will follow the same extended winter vacation schedule. Due to heavy snowfall and prolonged sub-zero temperatures, schools in these tribal areas will remain closed from 1 January to 11 February 2026.

Winter Vacation in Lahaul and Spiti District

The Lahaul and Spiti district, known for its extreme winter climate, will also observe winter vacation from 1 January to 11 February 2026. This extended closure ensures student safety during peak snowfall months.

Special Winter Break Schedule for Kullu District

Kullu district follows a shorter winter break compared to other regions of Himachal Pradesh. Schools in Kullu will remain closed from 1 January 2026 to 14 January 2026, after which regular academic activities will resume.

Himachal School Holidays January 2026: Key Highlights at a Glance

  • Gazetted Holidays: 25 January (Statehood Day), 26 January (Republic Day)

  • Restricted Holidays: 1 January, 14 January, 23 January

  • Winter Vacation (Most Areas): 1 January to 11 February 2026

  • Kullu District Winter Break: 1 January to 14 January 2026

The Himachal Pradesh School Holidays in January 2026 are designed to accommodate the state’s diverse climatic conditions. While most districts observe extended winter vacations, Kullu district follows a shorter schedule. Students and parents should stay in touch with school authorities for any localized updates.

Also Check School Holidays List in 2026 - Month-wise Holiday Calender 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News