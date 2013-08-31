NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 15 Communication System, PDF Download

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 15 Communication System: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Communication System Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Students of Class 12 can refer to this article to get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 15. These solutions will be helpful in understanding Chapter 15 Communication System. The NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chapter 15 Communication System will include all unsolved theories and numerical problems. Read to get NCERT solutions for Class 12 Physics, Chapter 15 all exercises.

Q. Which of the following frequencies will be suitable for beyond-the horizon communication using sky waves?

a) 10 kHz

b) 10 MHz

c) 1 GHz

d) 1000 GHz



Sol. b



Q. Frequencies in the UHF range normally propagate by means of:

a) Ground waves.

b) Sky waves.

c) Surface waves.

d) Space waves.



Q. Digital signals

i. do not provide a continuous set of values,

ii. represent values as discrete steps,

iii. can utilize binary system, and

iv. can utilize decimal as well as binary systems.



Q. Which of the above statements are true?

a) (i) and (ii) only

b) (ii) and (iii) only

c) (i), (ii) and (iii) but not (iv)

d) All of (i), (ii), (iii) and (iv).



Sol: c

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Communication System

Chapter Name Deleted Content Chapter 15: Communication System Complete Chapter

This means that this chapter won’t be part of the NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook, Part 2. For educational boards that are still following the unrevised NCERT textbooks for Class 12 Physics, the NCERT solutions are given in the PDF attached above.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

