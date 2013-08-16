NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 7 Alternating Current, PDF Download

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 7 Alternating Current: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Alternating Current Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Having proper solutions to the unsolved questions is important to determine if the approach is correct or not. Especially in subjects that require deep conceptual and numerical understanding. For example, physics Thus, to help CBSE Class 12 Science students with their unsolved problems in NCERT Class 12 Physics, we have designed this article. Students can check the NCERT Class 12 Physics Alternating Current Solutions here for a better understanding. To make the process more convenient, we have also provided a complete solution PDF at the end. Check it out and download the PDF.

Read:

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions

CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Alternating Current Solutions

Question 1. A 100 Ω resistor is connected to a 220 V, 50 Hz ac supply.

a) What is the rms value of current in the circuit?

b) What is the net power consumed over a full cycle?

Sol. Given:

R = 100 ohms

V = 220 V

f = 50 Hz

a)

We know

Irms = Vrms / R

Substituting the values

Irms = 220 / 100 = 2.2 A

b)

Power = V.I

Or Power = 220 x 2.2

Or Power = 484 W

Question 2. a) The peak voltage of an ac supply is 300 V. What is the rms voltage?

b) The rms value of current in an ac circuit is 10 A. What is the peak current?

Sol.

a)

We know

Vrms = Vpeak / 1.414

Vrms = 300 / 1.414

Or Vrms = 212.13 V

b)

Using above identity for current

Ipeak = 1.414 x Irms

Or Ipeak = 1.414 x 10 = 14.14 A







NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Alternating Current

Chapter Name Page Number Deleted Topics Chapter 7: Alternating Current 240 Figure 7.7 Magnetisation and Demagnetisation of an Inductor 243 Figure 7.10 Charging and Discharging of a Capacitor 246–247 7.6.2 Analytical Solution (of series LCR circuit) 249–251 7.6.3 Resonance (delete only the Sharpness of Resonance) 255–259 7.8 LC Oscillations 266–268 Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10, 7.12–7.26

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2022-23

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

Also Check: