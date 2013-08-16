NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 7 Alternating Current, PDF Download

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Having proper solutions to the unsolved questions is important to determine if the approach is correct or not. Especially in subjects that require deep conceptual and numerical understanding. For example, physics Thus, to help CBSE Class 12 Science students with their unsolved problems in NCERT Class 12 Physics, we have designed this article. Students can check the NCERT Class 12 Physics Alternating Current Solutions here for a better understanding.

Alternating Current Solutions

 

Question 1. A 100 Ω resistor is connected to a 220 V, 50 Hz ac supply.

a) What is the rms value of current in the circuit?

b) What is the net power consumed over a full cycle?

 

Sol. Given:

R = 100 ohms

V = 220 V

f = 50 Hz

a)

We know

Irms = Vrms / R

Substituting the values

Irms = 220 / 100 = 2.2 A

b)

Power = V.I

Or Power = 220 x 2.2

Or Power = 484 W

 

Question 2. a) The peak voltage of an ac supply is 300 V. What is the rms voltage?

b) The rms value of current in an ac circuit is 10 A. What is the peak current?

 

Sol.

a)

We know

Vrms = Vpeak / 1.414

Vrms = 300 / 1.414

Or Vrms = 212.13 V

b)

Using above identity for current

Ipeak = 1.414 x Irms

Or Ipeak = 1.414 x 10 = 14.14 A



NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Alternating Current

 

Chapter Name

Page Number

Deleted Topics

Chapter 7: Alternating Current

240

Figure 7.7 Magnetisation

and Demagnetisation of

an Inductor
   
   
 

243

Figure 7.10 Charging

and Discharging of a

Capacitor
   
   

 

246–247

7.6.2 Analytical Solution

(of series LCR circuit)
 

249–251

7.6.3 Resonance (delete

only the Sharpness of

Resonance)
   
   
 

255–259

7.8 LC Oscillations
 

266–268

Exercises 7.6, 7.8, 7.10,

7.12–7.26
   

 

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2022-23

Typology of Questions

Total Marks

Approximate % 

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. 

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas.

27

38

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way.

22

32

Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. 

Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. 

Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions.

21

30

Total

70

100

Practical

30

 

Gross Total

100

 

