NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 9 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments, PDF Download

CERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 9 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: From this article, students of CBSE Class 12 Science will be able to get detailed NCERT solutions for CBSE Class 12 Physics Chapter 9: Rays, Optics, and Optical Instruments. The objective is to assist students regarding the pattern of answering the question as per the CBSE's latest marking scheme. The answers to the NCERT solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 9 and all exercises are provided here. Check out and download the attached PDF for the answers.

Q. A small candle, 2.5 cm in size is placed at 27 cm in front of a concave mirror of radius of curvature 36 cm. At what distance from the mirror should a screen be placed in order to obtain a sharp image? Describe the nature and size of the image. If the candle is moved closer to the mirror, how would the screen have to be moved?



Q. A 4.5 cm needle is placed 12 cm away from a convex mirror of focal length 15 cm. Give the location of the image and the magnification. Describe what happens as the needle is moved farther from the mirror.

Q. A tank is filled with water to a height of 12.5 cm. The apparent depth of a needle lying at the bottom of the tank is measured by a microscope to be 9.4 cm. What is the refractive index of water? If water is replaced by a liquid of refractive index 1.63 up to the same height, by what distance would the microscope have to be moved to focus on the needle again?

Q. A small bulb is placed at the bottom of a tank containing water to a depth of 80cm. What is the area of the surface of water through which light from the bulb can emerge out? Refractive index of water is 1.33. (Consider the bulb to be a point source.)

Chapter Name Page No. Deleted Topics Chapter 9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments 318 321–322 332–335 346 9.3 Refraction (delete only advanced sunrise and delayed sunset) 9.4.1(i) Mirage 9.4.1(ii) Diamond 9.7 Some Natural Phenomena due to Sunlight 9.7.1 The Rainbow 9.7.2 Scattering of Light Exercise 9.18

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

