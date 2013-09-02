NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Applications of The Integrals, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Applications of The Integrals: Get here the detailed solutions to the textbook questions of chapter 8 Application of Integrals from NCERT textbooks for CBSE Class 12 and other state boards.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Applications of The Integrals: The geometrical formulas of mensuration to calculate the area of figures like triangles, circles, squares, etc fail to calculate the area of enclosed curves. This article covers Applications of Integrals in finding the area under simple curves, especially lines, circles/ parabolas/ellipses, in standard form only. The link for the 12th Class NCERT solutions of Chapter 8 is attached in the following section. CBSE, UP Board students and other board students who follow NCERT curriculum can get here the NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 all exercise pdf download link.

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 – Applications of Integrals

The chapter has a total of 4 solved examples

Excercise 8.1 has 4 questions

There are a total of 5Miscellaneous Exercise questions given at the end of the chapter

Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 8 Applications of Integrals

NCERT Chapter 8 Applications of Integrals comes under the unit Calculus of CBSE Class 12 Maths Syllabus and hold the maximum weightage.

NCERT has provided a good number of solved examples and exercise questions for students to practise.

The NCERT Solutions given here are simple and based on the marking scheme of CBSE.

Therefore, these standard solutions can be utilised by students of all boards which prescribe NCERT textbooks.

Some questions of this chapter are given here:

Find the area of the region bounded by the ellipse x2 / 16 + y2/ 9 = 1. Find the area of the region bounded by the ellipse x2 / 4 + y2/ 9 = 1.

