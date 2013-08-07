NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 4 Moving Charges and Magnetism: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Moving Charges and Magnetism Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: NCERT textbooks are one of the most recommended and trusted study materials for school students. What if you found NCERT textbooks and their solutions together? That’s right. We provide NCERT solutions for all the subjects covered in Class 12 Science. These solutions are expertly verified in a step-by-step format. Also, you don’t have to spend money to have these solutions.

Read: NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions

Read: CBSE Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24

Here in this article, you will find the NCERT solutions for Class 12 Physics Moving Charges and Magnetism. The objective is to help students understand the pattern of answering the question as per the CBSE's latest marking scheme. CBSE.jagranjosh.com has provided you with NCERT solutions for 12th-grade math and science subjects. Some questions from this chapter are given here. To get the complete solutions, download the PDF attached to this article.

Read: NCERT Class 12 Rationalised Content

Moving Charges and Magnetism NCERT Solutions

Q. A circular coil of wire consisting of 100 turns, each of radius 8.0 cm carries a current of 0.40 A. What is the magnitude of the magnetic field B at the centre of the coil?

Sol.



Given:

N = 100

R = 8cm

I = 0.4 A

By the formula

Substitution yields

B = 3.1x10-4 T

Q. A long straight wire carries a current of 35 A. What is the magnitudeof the field B at a point 20 cm from the wire?

Sol.

Given:

I = 35 A

x = 20 cm

Let us consider an Amperian loop of radius equal to x, i.e. 20 cm

Therefore by formula,

Solving for B

B = 3.5x10-5 T

Q. A long straight wire in the horizontal plane carries a current of 50 Ain north to south direction. Give the magnitude and direction of B at a point 2.5 m east of the wire.

Sol.

Given:

I = 50 A

R = 2.5 m

Using the above formula

B = 4x10-6 T

Direction is vertical up.

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter 3: Moving Charges and Magnetism

Chapter 4: Moving Charges and Magnetism 135 Table 4.1 140–142 4.4.1 Velocity Selector 152–153 4.4.2 Cyclotron 4.8.2 The Toroid 162–163 4.10.3 The Magnetic Dipole Moment of a Revolving Electron 170–172 Exercises 4.14–4.28

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

Also Check: