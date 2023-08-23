NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 1 Relations and Functions: Check here the comprehensive solutions for NCERT Class 12 maths chapter 1 Relations and Functions and download PDF for free.

Class 12 Maths NCERT Solutions: The curriculum of most boards has been revised due to the implementation of the New Education Policy and the rationalization of the NCERT books. However, some boards still follow the old books and so do many students who wish to learn extra.

Keeping in mind the needs of both high-achievers, various state boards and the majority of students, we bring you in-depth NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths here at Jagran Josh. All the chapters are covered, and each solution follows a simple and correct step-by-step approach. You can view and download the pdf of class 12 maths NCERT solutions all free of cost and with one click.

This article covers the solutions of class 12 Mathematics chapter 1 Relations and Functions. It’s the first chapter of book 1, and is highly important from an exam perspective. The link for the 12th Relations and Functions NCERT solutions is provided in the following section.

NCERT Solutions Class 12 Maths Chapter 1 Relations and Functions

Some questions of this NCERT Class 12th Maths Textbook Chaper 1 - Relations and Functions are given here

Q. Show that the relation R in the set R of real numbers, defined as R = {(a, b): a ≤ b2} is neither reflexive nor symmetric nor transitive.

Q. Check whether the relation R defined in the set {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6} as R = {(a, b): b = a + 1} is reflexive, symmetric or transitive.

Q. Check whether the relation R in R defined as R = {(a, b): a ≤ b3} is reflexive, symmetric or transitive.

Q. Show that the relation R in the set A of points in a plane given by R = {(P, Q): distance of the point P from the origin is same as the distance of the point Q from the origin}, is an equivalence relation. Further, show that the set of all point related to a point P ≠ (0, 0) is the circle passing through P with origin as centre.

Q. Given an example of a relation. Which is

Symmetric but neither reflexive nor transitive.

Transitive but neither reflexive nor symmetric.

Reflexive and symmetric but not transitive.

Reflexive and transitive but not symmetric.

Symmetric and transitive but not reflexive.

Q. Show that the relation R in the set A of points in a plane given by R = {(P, Q): distance of the point P from the origin is same as the distance of the point Q from the origin}, is an equivalence relation. Further, show that the set of all point related to a point P ≠ (0, 0) is the circle passing through P with origin as centre.



Q. Show that the relation R defined in the set A of all triangles as R = {(T1, T2): T1 is similar to T2}, is equivalence relation. Consider three right angle triangles T1 with sides 3, 4, 5, T2 with sides 5, 12, 13 and T3 with sides 6, 8, 10. Which triangles among T1, T2 and T3 are related?



Q. Show that the relation R defined in the set A of all polygons as R = {(P1, P2): P1 and P2 have same number of sides}, is an equivalence relation. What is the set of all elements in A related to the right angle triangle T with sides 3, 4 and 5?



Q. Let L be the set of all lines in XY plane and R be the relation in L defined as R = {(L1, L2): L1 is parallel to L2}. Show that R is an equivalence relation. Find the set of all lines related to the line y = 2x + 4.



Q. Show that the relation R in the set {1, 2, 3} given by R = {(1, 2), (2, 1)} is symmetric but neither reflexive nor transitive.



Q. Show that the relation R in the set A of all the books in a library of a college, given by R = {(x, y): x and y have same number of pages} is an equivalence relation.

