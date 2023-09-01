NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Applications of Derivatives, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Applications of Derivatives: Get detailed NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 all exercise PDF download link. Check solution to all the examples and exercise questions of the chapter Application of Derivatives from NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 Applications of Derivatives: This chapter explores the versatile applications of the derivative across various disciplines, such as engineering, science, social sciences, and many other fields. Throughout this chapter, we will delve into how the derivative can serve multiple purposes: 1. Determining the rate of change of quantities 2. Identifying the equations of tangent and normal lines to a curve at a specific point 3. Locating turning points on a function's graph, which, in turn, helps us pinpoint where the function locally reaches its maximum or minimum values 4. Analysing intervals where a function experiences either increasing or decreasing behavior 5. Utilising the derivative to estimate approximate values for specific quantities.

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 6 – Applications of Derivatives

The chapter has a total of 37 solved examples

Exercise 6.1 has 18 questions

Exercise 6.2 has 19 questions

Exercise 6.3 has 29 questions

There are a total of 16 Miscellaneous Exercise questions given at the end of the chapter

The chapter also includes numerous definitions and theorems.

Some of the questions in the chapter are:

Q. The volume of a cube is increasing at the rate of 8 cm3/s. How fast is the surface area increasing when the length of an edge is 12 cm?

Q. The radius of a circle is increasing uniformly at the rate of 3 cm/s. Find the rate at which the area of the circle is increasing when the radius is 10 cm.

Q. An edge of a variable cube is increasing at the rate of 3 cm/s. How fast is the volume of the cube increasing when the edge is 10 cm long?

