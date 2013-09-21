NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability, Download PDF

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability: Get the detailed solutions for all questions of the chapter 13 Probability from NCERT textbooks.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability: NCERT Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 is about conditional probability, multiplication theorem on probability, independent events, total probability, Bayes’ theorem, Random variable and its probability distribution, mean of random variable. Here, you study about the important concept of conditional probability of an event given that another event has occurred, which will be helpful in understanding the Bayes' theorem, multiplication rule of probability and independence of events, concept of random variable and its probability distribution and also the mean and variance of a probability distribution alongside Binomial distribution. The NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Probability will help you perform well in the 2024 Maths board exam. You will find here NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 all exercise pdf download link.

Highlights of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 – Probability

The chapter has a total of 24 solved examples

Exercise 13.1 has 17 questions

Exercise 13.2 has 18 questions

Exercise 13.3 has 14 questions

There are 13 miscellaneous exercise questions

Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 13 Probability

Some questions of this chapter are given here.

