Class 12 Maths NCERT Solutions: The curriculum of most boards has been updated due to the implementation of the New Education Policy and the rationalization of the NCERT books. However, some boards still follow the old books and so do many students who wish to study a little extra.

Keeping in mind the requirements of both high-achievers, various state boards and the majority of students, we bring you in-depth NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths here at Jagran Josh. Solutions of all the chapters are covered, and each problem follows an easy-to-understand step-by-step approach to answering. You can view and download the pdf of class 12 maths NCERT solutions all free of cost and with single click.

This article covers the solutions of class 12 Mathematics Chapter 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions. It’s the second chapter of book 1, and is highly important from an exam point of view. The link for the 12th Inverse Trigonometric Functions NCERT solutions is attached in the following section.

NCERT Solutions Class 12 Maths Chapter 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions

Now that you have an idea of what the Jagran Josh NCERT solutions entail, hurry up and check out the Class 12 Mathematics Chapter 2 Inverse Trigonometric Functions NCERT solutions in PDF format below.

Key Features of NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Maths Chapter 2 – Inverse Trigonometric Functions

In-depth yet to-the-point solutions

Simple approach to solving questions

Completes questions with answers for ease of students

Good presentation and easy to read format

Covers both old and new NCERT curriculum

