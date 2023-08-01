NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 3 Current Electricity: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Current Electricity Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Physics is one of the more difficult subjects and requires regular revision to have a complete understanding of the concepts and formulas. The lengthy numerical and complicated derivations are the most discomforting things about this subject. But you cannot run away from them, as all of these can be asked in your board exams. You need to practise daily to have proper command over physics problems.

To help Class 12 students understand and solve the Class 12 physics problems easily, we have created this article with NCERT solutions. Here you will find the solved NCERT problems of Current and Electricity, one of the chapters from the NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook. This article covers all the topics of the unrevised NCERT Class 12 textbook. Thus, students who are following the revised syllabus and NCERT textbooks should check the solutions accordingly.

To help you understand the deletions made in NCERT Class 12 Physics, Current, and Electricity, we have provided the NCERT rationalised content separately. Check and download the NCERT solution PDF.

Current Electricity NCERT Solutions

Q1. The storage battery of a car has an emf of 12 V. If the internal resistance of the battery is 0.4 Ω, what is the maximum current that can be drawn from the battery?

Sol.

Given:

E = 12 V

r = 0.4 ohm

R = 0 ohm

From Ohm’s law

V = IR

I = E / (R + r)

Or I = 12 / 0.4 = 30 A

Q2. A battery of emf 10 V and internal resistance 3 Ω is connected to a resistor. If the current in the circuit is 0.5 A, what is the resistance of the resistor? What is the terminal voltage of the battery when the circuit is closed

Sol.

Given:

E = 10 V

r = 3 ohms

I = 0.5 A

Unknown resistor = R ohm

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter 3: Current Electricity

Capter 3: Current Electricity 112–113 Resistors – Series and Parallel Example 3.5 120–124 3.15 Meter Bridge 3.16 Potentiometer 127–131 Exercises 3.3, 3.4, 3.10, 3.12, 3.14–3.23

CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

