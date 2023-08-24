NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 12 Surface Areas and Volumes

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Maths Chapter 12 Surface Areas and Volumes: Find here the detailed explanation for all NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Surface Areas and Volumes. Download all solutions by experts in a PDF.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 12: NCERT books offer a variety of questions at the end of each chapter. These can be short/long answer type questions, multiple choice type questions or fill-in-the-blanks questions. Students must try to get appropriate answers to all these questions as it will help to get a thorough understanding of each topic and gain confidence to solve other related problems asked in the examinations. To help students get the right solutions for all the questions given in Class 10 Mathematics NCERT book, we have collated detailed and accurate answers here at jagranjosh.com. As explained by the subject matter experts, all these solutions will help students learn the right technique to write perfect answers in the board exams and obtain high scores.

In this article, you will get the NCERT solutions for Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 13, Surface Areas and Volumes. Our subject experts have reviewed these NCERT solutions to provide you the error-free content which will make it easy for you to prepare easily and effectively for the annual exams.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Mathematics chapter- Surface Areas and Volumes are:

Surface area of a combination of solids

Volume of a combination of solids

Conversion of solid from one shape to another

Frustum of a cone

Students may download all the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics chapter 12 – Surface Areas and Volumes, in the form of PDF.

Deleted Topics from Surface Areas and Volumes 1. Frustum of a cone 2. Problems involving converting one type of metallic solid into another and other mixed problems. (Problems with combination of not more than two different solids be taken).

Also Read|

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths New Syllabus 2023-24

Some of the questions and their solutions from NCERT Solutions for Class 10: Surface Areas and Volumes, are as follows:

Get the complete the NCERT Chapter: Surface Areas and Volumes and its NCERT solution from the following links:

The questions and answers given in NCERT textbooks at the end of each chapter are not only important for examination but also essential for understanding the concepts in a better way. Hence, we strongly recommend reading these books thoroughly and solving all the exercise questions given at the end of each chapter.

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths (Revised)

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths (Updated)

Class 10 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems & Solutions