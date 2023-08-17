Class 10 Maths Triangles NCERT Solutions: Get here the best NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 6 Triangles. Download PDF of the solutions prepared by subject experts.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Triangles: Students who are searching for accurate and easy NCERT solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter - 6, Triangles then you have come to the right page as here you will the best-explained NCERT solutions. All the questions have been solved in the most appropriate and simple way so as to help students access the right study material for exam preparation.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Mathematics chapter- Triangles are:

• Basic concepts related to triangles

• Similar figures

• Similarity of triangles

• Criteria for similarity of triangles

• Areas of similar triangles

• Pythagoras theorem

Students may download all the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 6 - Triangles in the form of a PDF here.

Topics Deleted from NCERT Class 10 Maths Chapter - Real Numbers

Proofs of the following theorems are deleted

If a perpendicular is drawn from the vertex of the right angle of a right triangle to the hypotenuse, the triangles on each side of the perpendicular are similar to the whole triangle and to each other.

The ratio of the areas of two similar triangles is equal to the ratio of the squares of their corresponding sides.

In a right triangle, the square on the hypotenuse is equal to the sum of the squares on the other two sides.

In a triangle, if the square on one side is equal to sum of the squares on the other two sides, the angles opposite to the first side is a right angle.

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths

NCERT books offer a number of problems which students can practice to assess their learning and prepare for the examinations. Practising a variety of questions helps to strengthen the fundamentals of a topic which makes students efficient in solving questions asked in exams. Therefore, students are suggested to solve all the NCERT questions and learn to write perfect solutions which will help them score good marks in exams.

To help students find the right approach for solving the Class 10 Maths NCERT Questions, we have collated detailed and accurate solutions. Our subject experts have reviewed these NCERT solutions to provide you with the error-free content which will help to make an effective preparation for the Class 10 Board Exams. Link to the chapter-wise solutions is given below: