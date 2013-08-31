NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 11 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter, PDF Download

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 11 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter: Get here the NCERT Class 12 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Solutions in PDF format. The solutions follow the revised NCERT Class 12 Physics textbook.

NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 11 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

NCERT Class 12 Physics Solutions: Students of Class 12 can refer to this article to get NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Physics Chapter 11. These solutions will be helpful in understanding Chapter 11 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter. The NCERT Solutions for Class 12 Chapter 11 Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter will include all unsolved theories and numerical problems. Read to get NCERT solutions for Class 12 Physics, Chapter 11 all exercises.

Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Solutions

Some questions of this chapter are given here.

Q. The photoelectric cut-off voltage in a certain experiment is 1.5 V. What is the maximum kinetic energy of photoelectrons emitted?

Q. The energy flux of sunlight reaching the surface of the earth is1.388 × 103 W/m2. How many photons (nearly) per square metre are incident on the Earth per second? Assume that the photons in the sunlight have an average wavelength of 550 nm.

Q. In an experiment on photoelectric effect, the slope of the cut-off voltage versus frequency of incident light is found to be 4.12 × 10–15 V s. Calculate the value of Planck’s constant.

Q. The threshold frequency for a certain metal is 3.3 × 1014 Hz. If light of frequency 8.2 × 1014 Hz is incident on the metal, predict the cut-off voltage for the photoelectric emission.

NCERT Rationalised Content Chapter: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter

Chapter Name Page No. Deleted Topics Chapter 11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter 388 Table 11.1 397 Example 11.3 400–404 11.8 Wave Nature of Matter (delete only derivation for de Broglie wavelength of accelerated electron; and Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle) 11.9 Davisson and Germer Experiment Appendix 11.1 The History of Wave-Particle Flip-Flop 407–413 Exercises 11.5, 11.7, 11.12 to 11.14, 11.16, 11.17, 11.19–11.37







CBSE Class 12 Physics Updated Question Paper Design 2023-24

Typology of Questions Total Marks Approximate % Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, terms, basic concepts, and answers. Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organising, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas. 27 38 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in a different way. 22 32 Analysing: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalisations. Evaluating: Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions. 21 30 Total 70 100 Practical 30 Gross Total 100

