NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths Chapter 3 Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Maths - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables: Get the precise and detailed NCERT Solutions for Class 10 Mathematics Chapter 3, Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables. All the solutions have been prepared by the subject matter experts to deliver the appropriate content. These solutions will help you find the right approach to solve the NCERT questions and understand the criteria to write perfect answers in exams to grab high scores.

Main topics discussed in Class 10 Mathematics chapter- Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables are:

• Pair of linear equations in two variables

• Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations

• Algebraic methods of solving a pair of linear equations

Substitution method

Elimination method

Cross-multiplication method

• Equations reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Students may download all the NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 10 Mathematics chapter – Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables in the form of PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24

CBSE Class 10 Maths New Syllabus 2023-24

Some of the questions and their solutions from NCERT Solutions for Class 10: Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables, are as follows:

To get the complete solution click on the following link:

Topics Deleted from NCERT Class 10 Maths Chapter - Pair of Linear Equations in Two Variables

Pair of linear equations in two variables Graphical method of solution of a pair of linear equations Cross-multiplication method Equation reducible to a pair of linear equations in two variables

Students are advised to follow the latest edition of the NCERT Book for Class 10 Maths to avoid reading or preparing irrelevant content or content which is not a part of the latest curriculum. This deleted part will not be assessed in the annual board examinations.

Importance of Practising NCERT Questions

It is very important for students to practice all the NCERT questions not only to clear the concepts but also to make an effective preparation for the exams. It also helps you summarise the huge syllabus by practising only the important topics and concepts. Solving the NCERT questions will assure good results as most of the questions in board examinations are asked from NCERT textbooks.

Check the chapter-wise NCERT Solutions by Jagran Josh to get the best-explained answers. The NCERT Solutions prepared by the subject experts are best for the board exam preparations.

Some prominent features of Class 10 Mathematics NCERT Solutions are:

• Each solution is framed in a way to involve the key concept.

• Solutions have been rechecked/ revised by subject experts.

• Each solution is strictly according to the guidelines followed in CBSE marking scheme for board exams.

