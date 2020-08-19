CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course B Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Hindi B subject is reduced for the current academic session (2020-2021). The board has cut down the syllabus to help students relieve stress in this period of COVID-19 pandemic. Students must get note of the deleted topics and chapters so that they can continue their studies in a productive manner. The deleted portion of the syllabus will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the year-end examination. Therefore, all the class 9 students of CBSE board need to be very careful about the deleted topics and chapters so that they do not waste their time in reading the unprescribed content.

Check below the deleted portions of CBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus for 2020-2021:

Students generally tend to ignore the Hindi subject as they pay more attention to the mainstream subjects like Maths, Science and Social Science. However, the marks obtained in Hindi are equally important to increase your aggregated score. So, students must take Hindi seriously and be focused to score well in this subject.

We have also given below the link to download the detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Hindi B subject that has been released by the board in July, 2020. With the help of this revised syllabus, you can know the complete course structure and examination details for the current academic session.

Also check:

CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Social Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems

Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems