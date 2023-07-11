NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Maths: Download All Chapters in PDF Here!

NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Mathematics includes questions of higher thinking level which are helpful to inculcate the critical thinking skills among students. These questions are important for CBSE Class 9th Annual Maths Exam 2023-24.

NCERT Exemplar for Class 9 Maths: In this article, you will get the NCERT Exemplar Problems for all chapters of CBSE Class 9 Mathematics. Class 9 Maths NCERT Exemplar book contains questions mainly of higher difficulty order. By practising all these NCERT Exemplar problems, students will be able to manage the margin between a good score and an excellent score. Students can easily download the chapter-wise NCERT Exemplar problems for CBSE Class 9 Maths subject in PDF format and practise all questions to obtain outstanding marks in the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2023-24.

Note: Students who are practising the NCERT Exemplar Problems to prepare for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2023-24, must follow the CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for 2023-24.

Here, we are providing the NCERT Exemplar Problems for all chapters of CBSE Class 9 Mathematics, which students can download from the links given below:

Chapter No. Chapter Name Link 1. Number System View/Download 2. Polynomials View/Download 3. Coordinate Geometry View/Download 4. Linear Equations in Two Variables View/Download 5. Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry View/Download 6. Lines and Angles View/Download 7. Triangles View/Download 8. Quadrilaterals View/Download 9. Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles View/Download 10. Circles View/Download 11. Constructions View/Download 12. Heron’s Formula View/Download 13. Surface Areas and Volumes View/Download 14. Statistics and Probability View/Download

There are 14 chapters in the Class 9 Maths NCERT Exemplar book. Each chapter has been divided into various exercises which include problems based on different concepts and topics. Each chapter of the Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar contains a brief explanation of the topics described in the NCERT book. Then, for each topic, there are given a number of questions of different formats.

Class 9 Maths NCERT Exemplar book contains questions designed in the following formats:

Multiple Choice Questions

Short Answer Type Questions

Long Answer Type Questions

All these questions are very helpful to analyze the chapter-wise preparation level in CBSE Class 9 Maths that gives a push to improve your weak areas to perform outstandingly in exams.

Why are NCERT Exemplar Problems Important for Students?

NCERT Exemplar books are developed to provide students with a large number of quality problems in various forms and formats, with varying levels of difficulty. Questions given in NCERT Exemplars are of the utmost importance when considered for the preparations of school and board examinations. Problems asked in NCERT Exemplar books form a very effective preparatory tool for various competitive exams like NTSE, Olympiads, etc. and entrance exams like IIT JEE, BITSAT, WBJEE, etc.

NCERT Exemplars are designed to give students exposure to multiple concept-based questions which is necessary to enable them to decode the problem discussed in a question and then find the appropriate solution for the same.

