CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted chapters and exercises of Class 9 Maths

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Mathematics has undergone some sort of reduction in past 2-3 years. The syllabus has been modified and certain portions have been eliminated permanently to limit the course curriculum for students. Reduction in syllabus has made exam preparations easier for students. However, students can take benefit from this syllabus reduction only when they have complete knowledge of the deleted syllabus. To help students clearly know the list of chapters and topics removed from CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus, we have provided below the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus in an elaborated form. Students can check here the chapter-wise list of topics as well as chapter-wise exercises that have been deleted from syllabus and are not a part of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus for the current academic session, 2023-24. Go through this article to know the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 and make your exam preparations according to the mentioned changes.
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from syllabus below:
|
Chapter
|
Topics
|
Real Numbers
|
Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.
|
Linear Equations In Two Variables
|
Being written as ordered pairs of real
numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two
variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion
and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.
|
Coordinate Geometry
|
Plotting points in the plane.
|
Introduction To Euclid'S Geometry
|
Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid.
|
Lines And Angles
|
(Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O.
(Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.
|
Triangles
|
(Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles.
|
Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Circles
|
(Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.
|
Constructions
|
Full Chapter Deleted
|
Heron’s Formula
|
Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.
|
Surface Areas And Volumes
|
Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders.
|
Statistics
|
Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.
|
Probability
|
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 9 Maths Book below:
|
Chapter
|
Page No.
|
Dropped Topics/Chapter
|
Chapter 1: Number Systems
|
15–18
27
|
1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line
|
Chapter 2: Polynomials
|
35–40
50
|
2.4 Remainder theorem
|
Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry
|
61–65
|
3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given
|
Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables
|
70–75
|
4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables
|
|
75–77
|
4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis
|
Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry
|
86–88
|
5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate
|
Chapter 6: Lines and Angles
|
98–100
103
105–108
|
6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal
6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle
|
Chapter 7: Triangles
|
129–134
|
7.6 Inequalities in triangles
|
Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals
|
135–138
|
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral
|
|
145–147 151
|
8.3 Types of quadrilaterals
8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram
|
Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles
|
152–167
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 10: Circles
|
168
|
10.1 Introduction
|
|
169–171
|
10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review
|
|
174–176
186–187
|
Circle through three points
|
Chapter 11: Construction
|
188–196
|
Full chapter
|
Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula
|
197–199
203–207
|
12.1 Introduction
12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals
|
Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume
|
208–217
|
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube
|
|
226–231
|
13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder
|
|
236–237
|
13.6 Volume of cuboid
13.7 Volume of cylinder
|
Chapter 14: Statistics
|
238–246
261–270
|
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Collection of data
14.3 Presentation of data
14.5 Measure of central tendency
14.6 Summary
|
Chapter 15: Probability
|
271–285
|
Full chapter
|
Answers
|
326
328
330–345
347
|
Answers of Exercise
CBSE Class 9 students must have the revised and reduced syllabus of Mathematics with them to make sure that they are preparing the right stuff for the upcoming exams. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus is provided below:
