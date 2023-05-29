CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted chapters and exercises of Class 9 Maths

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted portion of CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session. Check the list of chapters and exercises removed from syllabus below.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Mathematics has undergone some sort of reduction in past 2-3 years. The syllabus has been modified and certain portions have been eliminated permanently to limit the course curriculum for students. Reduction in syllabus has made exam preparations easier for students. However, students can take benefit from this syllabus reduction only when they have complete knowledge of the deleted syllabus. To help students clearly know the list of chapters and topics removed from CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus, we have provided below the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus in an elaborated form. Students can check here the chapter-wise list of topics as well as chapter-wise exercises that have been deleted from syllabus and are not a part of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus for the current academic session, 2023-24. Go through this article to know the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 and make your exam preparations according to the mentioned changes.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from syllabus below:

Chapter Topics Real Numbers Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification. Linear Equations In Two Variables Being written as ordered pairs of real numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously. Coordinate Geometry Plotting points in the plane. Introduction To Euclid'S Geometry Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid. Lines And Angles (Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O. (Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles. Triangles (Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles. Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles Full Chapter Deleted Circles (Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points. Constructions Full Chapter Deleted Heron’s Formula Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral. Surface Areas And Volumes Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders. Statistics Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data. Probability

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 9 Maths Book below:

Chapter Page No. Dropped Topics/Chapter Chapter 1: Number Systems 15–18 27 1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line Chapter 2: Polynomials 35–40 50 2.4 Remainder theorem Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry 61–65 3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables 70–75 4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables 75–77 4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry 86–88 5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate Chapter 6: Lines and Angles 98–100 103 105–108 6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal 6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle Chapter 7: Triangles 129–134 7.6 Inequalities in triangles Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals 135–138 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral 145–147 151 8.3 Types of quadrilaterals 8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles 152–167 Full chapter Chapter 10: Circles 168 10.1 Introduction 169–171 10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review 174–176 186–187 Circle through three points Chapter 11: Construction 188–196 Full chapter Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula 197–199 203–207 12.1 Introduction 12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume 208–217 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube 226–231 13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder 236–237 13.6 Volume of cuboid 13.7 Volume of cylinder Chapter 14: Statistics 238–246 261–270 14.1 Introduction 14.2 Collection of data 14.3 Presentation of data 14.5 Measure of central tendency 14.6 Summary Chapter 15: Probability 271–285 Full chapter Answers 326 328 330–345 347 Answers of Exercise

CBSE Class 9 students must have the revised and reduced syllabus of Mathematics with them to make sure that they are preparing the right stuff for the upcoming exams. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus is provided below:

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 9 Maths (Rationalised Book)