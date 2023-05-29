CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted chapters and exercises of Class 9 Maths

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted portion of CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus for the current academic session. Check the list of chapters and exercises removed from syllabus below.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus for Mathematics has undergone some sort of reduction in past 2-3 years. The syllabus has been modified and certain portions have been eliminated permanently to limit the course curriculum for students. Reduction in syllabus has made exam preparations easier for students. However, students can take benefit from this syllabus reduction only when they have complete knowledge of the deleted syllabus. To help students clearly know the list of chapters and topics removed from CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus, we have provided below the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus in an elaborated form. Students can check here the chapter-wise list of topics as well as chapter-wise exercises that have been deleted from syllabus and are not a part of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus for the current academic session, 2023-24. Go through this article to know the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24 and make your exam preparations according to the mentioned changes.

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check the list of chapter-wise topics removed from syllabus below:

Chapter

Topics

Real Numbers

Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.

Linear Equations In Two Variables

Being written as ordered pairs of real

numbers, plotting them and showing that they lie on a line. Graph of linear equations in two

variables. Examples, problems from real life, including problems on Ratio and Proportion

and with algebraic and graphical solutions being done simultaneously.

Coordinate Geometry

Plotting points in the plane.

Introduction To Euclid'S Geometry

Equivalent versions of the fifth postulate of Euclid.

Lines And Angles

(Prove) The sum of the angles of a triangle is 180O.

(Motivate) If a side of a triangle is produced, the exterior angle so formed is equal to the sum of the two interior opposite angles.

Triangles

(Motivate) Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles.

Areas Of Parallelogram And Triangles

Full Chapter Deleted

Circles

(Motivate) There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.

Constructions

Full Chapter Deleted

Heron’s Formula

Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.

Surface Areas And Volumes

Surface areas and volumes of cubes, cuboids and right circular cylinders.

Statistics

Introduction to Statistics: Collection of data, presentation of data — tabular form, ungrouped / grouped.Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.

Probability

 

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2023-24: Check deleted exercises from NCERT Class 9 Maths Book below:

Chapter

Page No.

Dropped Topics/Chapter

Chapter 1: Number Systems

15–18

27

1.4 Representing real numbers on the number line

Chapter 2: Polynomials

35–40

50

2.4 Remainder theorem

Chapter 3: Coordinate Geometry

61–65

3.3 Plotting a point in the plane if its coordinates are given

Chapter 4: Linear Equations in Two Variables

70–75

4.4 Graph of linear equations in two variables

 

75–77

4.5 Equations of lines parallel–x–axis and y–axis

Chapter 5: Introduction– Euclidean Geometry

86–88

 5.3 Equivalent versions of Euclid’s fifth postulate

Chapter 6: Lines and Angles

98–100

103

105–108

6.5 Parallel lines and a transversal

6.7 Angle sum property of a triangle

Chapter 7: Triangles

129–134

7.6 Inequalities in triangles

Chapter 8: Quadrilaterals

135–138

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Angle sum property of a quadrilateral

 

145–147 151

8.3 Types of quadrilaterals

8.5 Another condition for a Quadrilateral–be a parallelogram

Chapter 9: Areas of Parallelogram and Triangles

152–167

Full chapter

Chapter 10: Circles

168

10.1 Introduction

 

169–171

10.2 Circles and its related terms: Review

 

174–176

186–187

Circle through three points

Chapter 11: Construction

188–196

Full chapter

Chapter 12: Heron’s Formula

197–199

203–207

12.1 Introduction

12.3 Application of Heron’s formula in finding areas of quadrilaterals

Chapter 13: Surface Area and Volume

208–217

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Surface area of a cuboid and cube

 

226–231

13.3 Surface area of right circular cylinder

 

236–237

13.6 Volume of cuboid

13.7 Volume of cylinder

Chapter 14: Statistics

238–246

261–270

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Collection of data

14.3 Presentation of data

14.5 Measure of central tendency

14.6 Summary

Chapter 15: Probability

271–285

Full chapter

Answers

326

328

330–345

347

Answers of Exercise

CBSE Class 9 students must have the revised and reduced syllabus of Mathematics with them to make sure that they are preparing the right stuff for the upcoming exams. The link to check and download the REDUCED CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus is provided below:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 (PDF Download)

Also Read:

NCERT Book for Class 9 Maths (Rationalised Book)

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Maths

