CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021: Download for all subjects in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2020-2021 for all subjects of Class 9 is available here. Board has released the new syllabus for all its classes for the new academic session. Here, you will get the CBSE Class 9th subject-wise syllabus to download in PDF. All the CBSE students who entered in class 9th this year, must go through the complete syllabus to understand the course structure.

CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2020-2021 CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-A Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-B Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Health & Physical Education Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus Download CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps Syllabus Download

Right now all schools across the country are closed due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed on account of Corona Virus epidemic. At this time, students are advised not to waste their time but start doing self study with the help of this new syllabus and NCERT books available online. You can take help of the NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh. Links to the books and solutions are given below:

CBSE syllabus and the NCERT books are the most essential tools for comprehensive learning throughout the year. While studying a chapter in the NCERT Book, students should first analyse the syllabus of that subject to know the topics which need to be covered in that particular chapter. This is the most effective way of proceeding in your studies as it helps you avoid any irrelevant topic thus saves your time and efforts.

