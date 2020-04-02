CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021: Download for all subjects in PDF

CBSE Syllabus 2020-2021 for all subjects of Class 9 is available here. Board has released the new syllabus for all its classes for the new academic session. Here, you will get the CBSE Class 9th subject-wise syllabus to download in PDF. All the CBSE students who entered in class 9th this year, must go through the complete syllabus to understand the course structure.
|
CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2020-2021
|
CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-A Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-B Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Health & Physical Education Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus
|
CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps Syllabus
Right now all schools across the country are closed due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed on account of Corona Virus epidemic. At this time, students are advised not to waste their time but start doing self study with the help of this new syllabus and NCERT books available online. You can take help of the NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh. Links to the books and solutions are given below:
- NCERT Book for Class 9 Mathematics
- NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Mathematics
- NCERT Book for Class 9 Science
- NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science
CBSE syllabus and the NCERT books are the most essential tools for comprehensive learning throughout the year. While studying a chapter in the NCERT Book, students should first analyse the syllabus of that subject to know the topics which need to be covered in that particular chapter. This is the most effective way of proceeding in your studies as it helps you avoid any irrelevant topic thus saves your time and efforts.
Also Check:
NCERT Exemplar Problems for Class 9 Maths