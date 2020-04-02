Study at Home
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021: Download for all subjects in PDF

CBSE Class 9 new syllabus of all subjects is available here. Board has released this syllabus for the new academic session 2020-2021. Here, you will get the directs links to download the subject-wise syllabus.

Apr 2, 2020 16:30 IST
CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021
CBSE Syllabus 2020-2021 for all subjects of Class 9 is available here. Board has released the new syllabus for all its classes for the new academic session. Here, you will get the CBSE Class 9th subject-wise syllabus to download in PDF. All the CBSE students who entered in class 9th this year, must go through the complete syllabus to understand the course structure.

CBSE Class 9th Syllabus 2020-2021

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Science Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-A Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course-B Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Computer Applications Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Health & Physical Education Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus

Download

CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps Syllabus

Download

Right now all schools across the country are closed due to the nation-wide lockdown imposed on account of Corona Virus epidemic. At this time, students are advised not to waste their time but start doing self study with the help of this new syllabus and NCERT books available online. You can take help of the NCERT Books and NCERT Solutions provided by Jagran Josh. Links to the books and solutions are given below:

CBSE syllabus and the NCERT books are the most essential tools for comprehensive learning throughout the year. While studying a chapter in the NCERT Book, students should first analyse the syllabus of that subject to know the topics which need to be covered in that particular chapter. This is the most effective way of proceeding in your studies as it helps you avoid any irrelevant topic thus saves your time and efforts.

