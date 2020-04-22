CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9th Spanish Syllabus is provided here for the new academic session 2020-21. This is the latest syllabus which has been released by CBSE on its official website. Here, you can read the full syllabus in online mode or download the same to use it in offline mode. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure which will help you to stay organised and productive with your studies. So, it is important for students to go through the complete syllabus to get the right start in the new class and new session.

Check CBSE Class 9 Spanish Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

SPANISH

Class-IX (2020-21)

(Code-096)

Topics:

(A) Reading Section:

A learner should be able to:

(i)read and understand elementary structures of spoken language; and

(ii) participate in simple conversations of daily life.

Note:

(i) For this purpose, simple -short passages related to everyday real life situations should be selected by the teachers.

(ii) Efforts should be made to develop the following comprehension skills in the students:

(a)deduce the meaning from the context;

(b)identify the main points; and

(c)extract or scan specific information or details.

(B) Writing Section: A learner should be able to:

(i) write short compositions based on visual or verbal stimulus; and

(ii) dialogue writing on matters related to everyday life.

(C) Applied Grammar:

Personal pronouns: yo, tú, usted, él, ella, nosotros/as, vosotros/as, ustedes,ellos/as

Present tense of the verbs:ser, llamarse, dedicarse, vivir,trabajar

Interrogative pronouns: cómo, cuándo, qué, cuánto, cuál, quién, dedónde…

Regular verbs: -ar, -er, and -ir endingverbs

Adjectives and adverbs.

Usesofserandestar:ser+adjetivosdecarácter;estar+adjetivosdeestadofísicoo anímico

Introduction to the idea of comparison (equality/superiority/inferiority)

Uses of tener andhacer

Introduction to present tense uses of some of the irregular (radical changing) verbs: querer, preferir, conocer, saber, pensar, hacer, poner, traer,ir, decir, entender, venir, seguir, preferir

Tener+ganas de+infinitivo

Demonstrative adjective and pronoun:este, ese, aquel…

Negation

Possessive adjectives: mi(s), tu(s),su(s)…

Gender/Number/Article (definite and indefinite) – concordance of article – noun and adjective

Concordance: cuánto/-a/-os/-as

Ordinal and cardinal numbers

Prepositions used with expressions of time and adverbs of place

Gerund: estar + gerundio

Personal pronouns (with or without prepositions)

Simple affirmative commands(singular) along with use of direct and indirect object pronouns

Present tense of Gustar and such similar verbs (for example, encantar)

Contrast: Hay (descripción)/Estar (localización con usos de preposiciones y locuciones de lugar para expresar posición, cercanía,lejanía)

Uses of ir a + infinitivo, empezar a + infinitivo, terminar de + infinitivo, antes de+ infinitivo, después de +infinitivo

Indefinite pronouns: unos, bastantes, algunos, alguien, nadie

Introduction to past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

(B) Culture/Civilization/Literature:

(i) Elementary familiarity with cultural information relating to Spanish-speaking countries.

(ii) Selected authors from Spanish-speaking countries (and their most well-known works in Spanish) namely Miguel de Cervantes, Benito Pérez Galdós, García Lorca, José María Arguedas, Juan Rulfo, Pablo Neruda.

(iii) The learner is expected to indentify one or two important works and the subject matter. The learner should be able to write very short note using simple sentence structures.

Note for the teacher: (Some recommendations)

1. The above content should be presented and integrated in didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the learner develops the competencies listed below.

2. Grammatical contents to be presented and integrated in materials and communicative activities inside the classroom.

Functional competencies:

• saludar ydespedirse • pedir y dar datos personales: información personal, sobre la ocupación, sobre lafamilia… • presentar formalmente / informalmente aotras personas • hablar de lafamilia • describir el físico, carácter, estadocivil • hablar porteléfono • preguntar por la existencia de un lugar (clase/escuela/colegio,etc.) • dirigirse a alguien • preguntar por unlugar • dar instrucciones para ir a un lugar,ordenar y verificarinformaciones • describir ciudades, la vivienda y elbarrio • ubicar e identificarobjetos • pedir y dar información sobre el transporte (taxi, metro, autobús, tren) • preguntar y decir la hora – hablar dehorarios • hablar de los amigos y de lasactividades conellos • llamar al camarero, pedir y pagar enun bar/restaurante • preguntar elprecio • dar y pedir información sobre los platos: hablar de lacomida • expresar gustos de comida ybebida • hablar sobre costumbres y hábitos en lacomida • pedir en unatienda • hablar de hábitos y su frecuencia – pedir y dar opinión sobre hábitos y acciones habituales de otras personas • hablar de gustos ypreferencias • expresar acuerdo ydesacuerdo • proponer actividades y reaccionar:aceptar o rechazar • concertarcitas

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• elabecedario • deletrear • acentuación de laspalabras • letras ‘ce’, ‘zeta’, ‘cu’ y los sonidos [K] y[Q] • sonidos [y] y sus grafías (y) y(ll) • sonidos [g] y sus grafías (g) y(gu) • sonidos [x] y [g] y sus grafías (j) y(g) • diptongos ‘IE’ y ‘UE’ y laHACHE • exclamativos einterrogativos

3. The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the student practice the target language in real context:

• saludos y despedidas • datospersonales • interrogativos • adjetivos decarácter • instrucciones de laclase/escuela • familia: relaciones de parentesco yestados civiles • adjetivos de descripción física ycarácter • casa • partes de la casa, muebles yelectrodomésticos • tipos devivienda • medios de transporte • colores • acciones habituales • día de la semana, los meses del año,las estaciones del año y expresiones de lahora • número 1 –100 • profesión ydirección • actividades deocio • vocabulario de bares, cafeterías y restaurantes: bebidas, comidas, ingredientes, platos típicos, utensilios demesa • productos de alimentación, alimentos:frutas yverduras • nombres de países, capitales,nacionalidades y moneda de España eHispanoamérica • actividades de tiempo libre/ocio: lugaresde ocio y tiempo libre, espectáculos, música,cine • establecimientos públicos ycomerciales • fórmulas sociales: ofrecimientos, aceptaciones, rechazos,excusas • felicitaciones: expresiones ygestos

4. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking countries:

• usos de tú yusted • formas no verbales desaludo • usos de los apellidos en el mundohispano • usos de señor, señora, don ydoña • principales capitales y hechos geográficosde España eHispanoamérica • personajes famosos de España eHispanoamérica • la familia, las relaciones familiares, elhogar • la calle y suselementos • comprar – alquiler decasas • comportamiento social: lasvisitas • informaciones sobre las ciudades más importantes de los países de hablaespañola • horario de apertura y cierre delos • comercios, las oficinas y otroslugares • lagestualidad • el bar, las tapas, el aperitivo, el café, productos típicos en la culturahispánica • pagar, invitaciones, precios en barra y mesa, propina • mercados ysupermercados • horarios de comida ycena • menú del día, platos combinados, platostípicos • públicos: horarios laborables y días festivos en España eHispanoamérica • la vida nocturna: teatros, cines,bares cafeterías, discotecas… • elementos proxémicos: la comunicación verbal y la distancia entre personas endiferentes situaciones de la vida cotidiana y en diferentesculturas

5. In Section D which is related to Culture/Civilization/Literature, the teacher is expected to provide very basic features about the cultural and civilizational aspects of the Spanish-speaking areas. The same for very famous literary texts of authors cited.

6. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive in nature and the teacher depending on the needs of the students may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus.

Prescribed book:

Relevant Chapters may be referred to for use as per the prescribed syllabus:

Aula International 1 (CD+Workbook) by Jaime Corpas et.al, Difusión, Madrid (Goyal)

Reference books:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins (Goyal)

Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing, (Goyal)

en acción A1, (CD+Workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE[Langers]

Compañeros 1, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al.,SGEL

e-Resources: Centro Virtual Cervantes

“Mi mundo en palabras”, http://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

“Lecturas paso a paso” -http://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

You may also download the full syllabus of Class 9 Spanish subject from the link given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021