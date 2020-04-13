CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus for the new academic session 2020-21 is available here. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure and the assessment scheme. So, it is important for students to go through the complete syllabus to get the right start in the new class and new session. Class 9 Japanese syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link given at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 9 Japanese Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

JAPANESE

Class-IX (2020-21)

(Code-094)

Time: 3 hrs.

Marks: 80

A) Reading Comprehension Section: 20 marks

A:1 Reading comprehension of the short passages/ conversations/ stories related to Syllabus Lesson 1-12 (unseen passages-4-5, MCQ)

Short answer questions - 10x1 - 10 marks

MCQ (True or false/odd one out/ match the following - 10x½ - 05 marks

Fill in the blanks) - 10x½ - 05 marks

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

Simple paragraph/essay writing on the topics "My Teacher " “My Friend” My School” in about 350 characters. ( any 2/ 3for final exam ).

Letter to your grandfather talking about your Japanese language studies and a trip to the zoo in about 300-350 characters.

Complete dialogues, written passages ( choice words, incomplete passages/ conversations to be given related to syllabus).

Criteria assessment of the writing section: Marks for Logical cohesion and construction Marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary– (excellent/very good/good/limited/ poor)No marks to be deducted for spelling mistakes.

C) Grammar Section: 20 marks

Based on the prescribed textbook (Lessons 1-12) All particle, counters ,verbs conjunctions, demonstrative pronouns , place, adverb, idioms and vocabulary, animate, inanimate,verb conjugations, tenses, verb meanings, giving/recieving, adjectives , question words, , comparisons.

D) Script KANJI: 20 marks

First 6 chapters of NIHONGO CHALLENGE BOOK ( kanji 1-60 N 5)

Must be able to read and write all kotoba listed in the book with the kanjis

Prescribed textbook: MinnanoNihongoIndianedition1-1: textbook cum workbook, grammar notes, audio CD. Textbook Lessons 1-12AND NIHONGO CHALLENGE KANJI BOOK

JAPANESE (CODE: 094)

Class-IX

Time: 3 Hrs.

The Question Paper will be divided into four sections:

Section - A: Reading Comprehension - 20 marks

Section - B: Writing - 20 marks

Section - C: Grammar - 20 marks

Section - D: Script( KANJI) - 20 marks

Section-wise weightage:

You may also download the full syllabus of Class 9 Japanese subject from the link given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021