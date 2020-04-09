CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 German 2020-2021 is provided here to download in PDF. This is the CBSE curriculum released by the board for the new academic session. Students must check this syllabus as they start the studies of German in class 9. CBSE syllabus has all the details of lessons to be studied in Class 9 German. The scheme for internal assessment and annual examinations is also discussed in detail here. Therefore, go through the complete syllabus for planning effective study plans and excel in the subject.
Check below the CBSE Class 9 German Syllabus 2020-2021:
German
Class-IX(2020-21)
(Code-020)
|
Lesson
|
Situation/ Topic
|
Speech intention
|
Structure
|
Lesson 1
|
Celebration
|
• To talk about future plans
• To allocate responsibilities
• To give a suggestion
• To accept and decline a proposal
|
• Subordinate clause “wenn” “zu”+ Infinitive
• “brauchen” +…+ “zu” +Infinitive
• Preposition of time “während”+ Genitive
|
Lesson 2
|
Shopping and consumption
|
• To follow a timeline and describe an event
• To give reasons for one’s actions and decisions
|
• Subordinate clause “um…zu”
• Subordinate clause “damit”
|
Lesson 3
|
Feelings and relationships
|
• To ask for someone’s opinion and give one’s own opinion
• To agree or disagree
• To talk about what one would do in a particular situation
|
• Question word “Wo(r)”+ Preposition
• Pronouns “da(r)”+ Preposition
• Subjunctive II: “würde”+Infinitive
• Articles and Nouns in Genitive
|
Lesson 4
|
Hamburg: A city tour
|
• To give a suggestion
• To give chronological sequence of events
• To talk about activities happening simultaneously
|
• Subjunctive II: “sollen”
• Subordinate clauses of time
▪ “während”
▪ “bevor”
|
Lesson 5
|
Relationships and conflicts
|
• To give reasons
• To express likes and dislikes
• To lay down restrictions
|
• Causal preposition “wegen”+Genitive
• Double barrel conjunction: “zwar…aber”
• Relative clause: relative pronouns in Nominative, Accusative and Dative
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021
Assessment Scheme for Class IX 2020-21
Annual Examination Max. Marks 80
|
Section A-Reading (20 marks)
|
1. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
10 marks
|
2. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
10 marks
|
Section B –Writing (15 marks)
|
3. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (30-40 words)
|
8 marks
|
4. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue
|
7 marks
|
Section C – Applied Grammar (35 marks)
|
5. Fixed prepositions with verbs
|
6 marks
|
6. Separable verbs
|
6 marks
|
7. Subordinate clauses (um…zu, wӓhrend, bevor, zwar…aber, wenn)
|
6marks
|
8. Subjunctive (Konjunktiv II)
|
6 marks
|
9. Article and nouns in Genitive
|
5 marks
|
10. Relative pronouns (Nominative, Accusative and Dative)
|
6 marks
|
Section D -Textbook (10 marks)
|
11. Completing a seen passage with the vocabulary provided
|
5 marks
|
12. Comprehension (seen)
|
5 marks
Internal Assessment, Class IX
(Total weightage out of 20)
|
1. Periodic tests, dictations
|
5/20
|
2. Listening comprehensions - 5/20
|
5/20
|
3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation…
(could be conducted as individual or group activity)
|
5/20
|
4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework
|
5/20
PRESCRIBED TEXTBOOK:
Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 1-5) 2018
(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES:
Team Deutsch 2/1
Planet 2
Ping Pong 2
Wir 3
DVD- Wir Live
Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ Hindi- German Dictionary.
Rachna Publishing House
You can also download the full syllabus from the following link: