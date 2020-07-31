CBSE Class 9 Science Deleted Syllabus: Check Topics Removed for 2020-2021

Syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Science subject has been reduced by 30% for the academic session 2020-2021. The board has rationalised the syllabus to bring relief to all students who are unable to attend their schools under the COVID-19 pandemic fear. A major portion of the syllabus has been removed and all the topics that have been deleted will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the year-end examination in the current academic session (2020-2021). Therefore, it's quite essential for students to know the names of deleted topics and chapters of CBSE Class 9 Science. We are providing here the list of chapter-wise topics that are deleted from syllabus. Students should check all these topics carefully and avoid reading the irrelevant content in the upcoming part of the current academic session.

CBSE Class 9 Science (086) - Deleted portion (Theory):

Unit I: Matter-Nature and Behaviour Chapter Topics Matter in Our Surroundings Definition of matter; solid, liquid and gas; characteristics - shape, volume, density; change of state-melting (absorption of heat), freezing, evaporation (cooling by evaporation), condensation, sublimation. Unit II: Organization in the Living World Chapter Topics Diversity in Living Organisms Diversity of plants and animals-basic issues in scientific naming, basis of classification. Hierarchy of categories / groups, Major groups of plants (salient features) (Bacteria, Thallophyta, Bryophyta, Pteridophyta, Gymnosperms and Angiosperms). Major groups of animals (salient features) (Non-chordates upto phyla and chordates upto classes). Unit III: Motion, Force and Work Chapter Topics Floatation Thrust and Pressure. Archimedes’ Principle; Buoyancy; Elementary idea of Relative Density. Sound Nature of sound and its propagation in various media, speed of sound, range of hearing in humans; ultrasound; reflection of sound; echo and SONAR. Structure of the Human Ear (Auditory aspect only). Unit V: Food Production Chapter Topics Improvement in Food Resources Plant and animal breeding and selection for quality improvement and management; Use of fertilizers and manures; Protection from pests and diseases; Organic farming.

DELETED PRACTICALS

Separation of the components of a mixture of sand, common salt and ammonium chloride (or camphor). Determination of the melting point of ice and the boiling point of water. Verification of the Laws of reflection of sound. Determination of the speed of a pulse propagated through a stretched string/slinky (helical spring). Study of the characteristics of Spirogyra, Agaricus, Moss, Fern, Pinus (either with male or female cone) and an Angiospermic plant. Draw and give two identifying features of the groups they belong to. Observe the given pictures/charts/models of earthworm, cockroach, bony fish and bird. For each organism, draw their picture and record: a) one specific feature of its phylum. b) one adaptive feature with reference to its habitat. Study of the external features of root, stem, leaf and flower of monocot and dicot plants.

Internal Assessment

Theme: Natural Resources: Balance in nature

Unit IV: Our Environment

Physical resources: Air, Water, Soil. Air for respiration, for combustion, for moderating temperatures; movements of air and its role in bringing rains across India. Air, water and soil pollution (brief introduction). Holes in ozone layer and the probable damages.

Bio-geo chemical cycles in nature: Water, Oxygen, Carbon and Nitrogen.

We have also provided below the revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Science subject on the basis of which the internal assessment and the annual examination will be conducted:

