CBSE 9th Science Annual Exam 2021 - Check Important Tips and Resources for High Marks in Exam

Science is one of the most important subjects for students of CBSE Class 9. They are introduced to some complex and high level concepts of Science in this class. Preparing for the Science exam can be a tough job for class 9 students if they do not have a proper plan. We are sharing here some important tips that have worked well for the toppers and the meritorious students. We have also provided here the important resources that are quite necessary to prepare for your CBSE Class 9 Science Annual Exam 2021 in an easy and effective manner.

1. Go through the revised syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE had reduced the syllabus of Class 9 Science by 30%. The annual exam will be conducted according to the revised and reduced syllabus only. Therefore, students should be clear about what they have to prepare for the exam. They should go through the revised syllabus and mark the topics in their textbook that have been prescribed by the board for the current academic session. At the same time, mark a cross on the topics that have been deleted from the syllabus. This is the first and essential step towards organised exam preparations.

2. Check the latest Examination Pattern

Knowing the examination pattern solves half of your exam preparation related troubles. Knowing the format of questions, weightage of units and marking scheme will help you prepare the right plan for your exam. CBSE Class 9 Science Annual Exam 2021 will be composed of a theory paper of 80 marks and an internal assessment of 20 marks.

Unit-wise weightage distribution for CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2021 will be as follows:

Unit No. Unit Name Marks I Matter - Its Nature and Behaviour 27 II Organisation in the Living World 26 III Motion, Force and Work 27 Total 80

The question paper will include questions of different formats like objective type, short answer type and long answer type questions.

3. Note down important diagrams, chemical reactions, names of important compounds and definitions

In Science, it is better to present your knowledge in form of pictures, diagrams and chemical reactions. So, learn them by heart. Also, memorise the labeling of diagrams to convey information clearly. Learn all important definitions. It is better to note down all important stuff on a paper and revise the same regularly.

4. Practice all textbook questions and examples

Solving different types of questions is the best way to assess your knowledge and improve your weak areas. Try to solve most of the questions with pen and paper. This will help you improve your writing skills and make you better at time management. NCERT questions and answers make a perfect practice test for students preparing for the annual exams as questions in the annual CBSE exams are generally based on the NCERT book.

Also Check

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 9 Science (Based on NCERT)

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions for Annual Exam 2021

5. Get all your doubts and queries answered before exam

While revising the syllabus, you may come across many small or big doubts. You will have queries related to exam preparation, important topics and exam-related stress. Do not ignore them instead seek help from your elders, teachers or peers. Approach them immediately to avoid any stress that may worsen your performance.

Besides these tips, you may also take help of the study material prepared by subject matter experts for CBSE Class 9 Science subject. This study material has all important resources along with updates that are very important for the upcoming CBSE Class 9 Science Annual Exam 2021. Check the link given below:

Important* CBSE Class 9 Science Complete Study Material & Best Guide for Annual Exam 2021

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2021 - Check best 5 tips to write the offline exam perfectly