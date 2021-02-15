CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2021 to be conducted offline - Check tips to write exam perfectly

The Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) has suggested all its schools to hold offline examinations for Classes 9th and 11th and to start the next academic session (2021-2022) by April 1 this year. All the schools have been asked to make arrangements for the exams strictly following Covid-19 protocols. Many CBSE schools across the country have resumed in-person classes to prepare students for the offline exam. However, many students and their parents have been constantly requesting schools to organise online examinations due to the risk of infection with the coronavirus. Students claim that online classes are not sufficient to write the examination in offline mode.

If we talk about the educators' opinions then all of them are in favour of the offline exam as they find it the only way to conduct a fair assessment of the students' performance. In online mode, invigilation cannot be done as it is done in the examination hall. Moreover, there may be chances of the poor network that will disturb the whole examination process including publishing question papers and uploading of answers on time. Therefore chances are less for the CBSE class 9 and class 11 exams to be conducted in online mode. Therefore, all the students should get ready with their pens and pencils to write the offline exam at their respective schools.

We have put up here a few important tips for CBSE Class 9 students that will help them write their offline exam appropriately and secure the desired marks. You can also check here some of the very important resources that will make your exam preparations much easy and organised.

1. Learn by writing down with pen and paper

Do not simply read and mug up the things. Instead, practice by writing down the complex questions in a notebook or sheet. While writing, make sure to pay attention to your speed. In the offline exam, you would need to write subjective answers that may take a lot of time if you had not practiced well before the exam.

2. Solve practice papers and NCERT questions

In the last month before the exam, solve several questions in the form of practice tests. Attempt all the exercise questions given the NCERT Books. You need to be well-versed with all important topics and master confidence over the same with practice and revision. Solving different types of questions will boost your confidence and make you prepared for writing your exam perfectly. You may try some practice tests by Jagran Josh:

Knowledge and confidence play a big role in determining your performance in the exam. It makes you better at time management and increases the accuracy of your answers in the examination hall.

3. Do what you did in your previous classes' exams

Offline exams are not a new thing for all students. All of you have been taking exams in the same mode in your previous classes. So, do whatever you did at that time. Follow the same rules for last minute revision. Choose the sequence of questions that suits you the best while writing the exam, i.e., whether you like to attempt the long questions first or the shorter ones. Do all that you did in your previous years' exams for writing a smooth exam and keeping the stress away.

4. Save 10-20 minutes time to revise your answers

Do not forget to keep a margin of 10-20 minutes for reading through the entire answer sheet after finish your paper. This will help you review your answers and eliminate errors (if any). It will also act as a double check if you have missed any question(s). While reading any answer some important points or facts may come to your mind which you may add to that particular answer to make it more informative. Reviewing the paper will boost your confidence towards your performance and remove the post-exam anxiety.

5. Do not hesitate to seek support

It is the only way to remove any exam related stress and anxiety. You have your parents/elders at home and teachers in the school to assist you with all your doubts and problems. Do not miss any opportunity to take away from their experience in handling such tough situations. Discuss your problem with them to remove all your doubts whether they are related to academics or general.

Dear students, we understand your concern that writing the exam offline after reading the course online all through the year is not going to be that simple. It is obvious for you to over think about your expectations and results. But, everyone is adjusting and trying to fit in the new normal. So, you also need to have the courage to face the challenge with full confidence and achieve success in your upcoming CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2021.

