CBSE Class 9 Science Extra Questions and Answers for All Chapters (Based on NCERT Book)

CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020-21: Check NCERT based extra questions and answers for all chapters of Class 9 Science. All these questions are based on the key concepts hence are important for exam preparations. This question bank for Class 9 Science is really good for self-assessment giving you a chance to improve your performance in exams. These questions will also help you develop problem solving skills.

Download chapter-wise NCERT Extra Questions for Class 9 Science from the following links:

Extra Questions for Chapter 1 - Matter in Our Surroundings

Extra Questions for Chapter 2 - Is Matter Around Us Pure

Extra Questions for Chapter 3 - Atoms and Molecules

Extra Questions for Chapter 4 - Structure of the Atom

Extra Questions for Chapter 5 - The Fundamental Unit of Life

Extra Questions for Chapter 6 - Tissues

Extra Questions for Chapter 7 - Diversity in Living Organisms

Extra Questions for Chapter 8 - Motion

Extra Questions for Chapter 9 - Force and Laws of Motion

Extra Questions for Chapter 10 - Gravitation

Extra Questions for Chapter 11 - Work, Power and Energy

Extra Questions for Chapter 12 - Sound

Extra Questions for Chapter 13 - Why Do We Fall Ill

Extra Questions for Chapter 14 - Natural Resources

Extra Questions for Chapter 15 - Improvement in Food Resources

All these extra questions are entirely based on the Class 9 Science NCERT Book. These questions are basically designed to test your conceptual understanding that is the key to score good marks in any subject. So, practice with all the questions to make effective preparations for your exams.

You should also follow the NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science to understand the right method of approaching a solution to any given problem. With these solutions, you will learn the technique to write a perfect answer to any given question.

