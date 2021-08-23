CBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 2: Download in PDF

Download from here the CBSE Class 9th Science Term 2 Syllabus 2021-2022 in PDF. Check the revised syllabus of Class 9th Science to know the course structure and examination pattern for Term 2.

CBSE Class 9th Science Revised Syllabus for the academic session 2021-2022 has been released to reveal the course structure for the term-wise assessment scheme. We have provided here the Term 2 Syllabus for CBSE Class 9th Science that will be followed for conducting the term-end exam in March-April 2022. Students must go across the full syllabus and carefully check the list of topics assigned for the term 2. They should prepare the chapters and topics according to their weightage mentioned in the syllabus. The CBSE Class 9th Science Syllabus 2021-2022 for Term 2 can be downloaded from here in PDF.

CBSE Class 9 Science (Code - 086) Syllabus 2021-22 for Term 1

General Instructions:

1. The total Theory Examinations (Term I+II) will be of 80 marks and 20 marks weightage shall be for Internal Assessment (Term I+II).

2. Internal Assessment - Maximum Marks 10 for each Term:

a. There will be Periodic Assessment that would include:

• Three periodic tests will be conducted by the school in the entire session. Average of the two periodic tests/marks of best periodic Test conducted in the Term is to be taken for consideration.

• Diverse methods of assessment as per the need of the class dynamics and curriculum transaction. These may include - short tests, oral test, quiz, concept maps, projects, posters, presentations, enquiry based scientific investigations etc.

b. Subject Enrichment in the form of Practical/Laboratory work should be done throughout the year and the student should maintain record of the same. Practical Assessment should be continuous. All practicals listed in the syllabus must be completed.

c. Portfolio to be prepared by the student- This would include classwork and other sample of student work.

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS IX

Evaluation Scheme THEORY Units Term-II Marks I Matter-Its Nature and Behaviour: Chapter 3 and 4 18 II Organization in the Living World: Chapter - 13 08 III Motion, Force and Work: Chapter - 10 and 11 14 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

TERM – II

Theme: Materials

Unit I: Matter- It’s Nature and Behaviour

Chapter – 3 Atoms and Molecules

Particle nature and their basic units: Atoms and molecules, Law of constant proportions, Atomic and molecular masses. Mole concept: Relationship of mole to mass of the particles and numbers.

Chapter – 4 Structure of Atom

Structure of atoms: Electrons, protons and neutrons, valency, chemical formula of common compounds. Isotopes and Isobars.

Theme: Moving Things, People and Ideas

Unit III: Motion, Force and Work

Chapter – 10 Gravitation

Gravitation: Gravitation; Universal Law of Gravitation, Force of Gravitation of the earth (gravity), Acceleration due to Gravity; Mass and Weight; Free fall.

Chapter – 11 Work and Energy

Work, energy and power: Work done by a Force, Energy, power; Kinetic and Potential energy; Law of conservation of energy

Theme: The World of the Living

Unit II: Organization in the Living World

Chapter – 13 Why do we fall ill

Health and Diseases: Health and its failure. Infectious and Non-infectious diseases, their causes and manifestation.Diseases caused by microbes (Virus, Bacteria and Protozoans) and their prevention; Principles of treatment and prevention. Pulse Polio programmes.

ONLY FOR INTERNAL ASSESSMENT

Note: Learners are assigned to read the below listed part of Unit IV. They can be encouraged to prepare a brief write up on any one concept of this Unit in their Portfolio. This may be an assessment for Internal Assessment and credit may be given (Periodic assessment/Portfolio). This portion of the Unit is not to be assessed in the year-end examination.

Theme: Natural Resources: Balance in nature

Unit IV: Our Environment

Chapter -14 Natural Resources

Physical resources: Air, Water, Soil. Air for respiration, for combustion, for moderating temperatures; movements of air and its role in bringing rains across India.

Air, water and soil pollution (brief introduction).Holes in ozone layer and the probable damages.

Bio-geo chemical cycles in nature: Water, Oxygen, Carbon and Nitrogen.

PRACTICALS

Practicals should be conducted alongside the concepts taught in theory classes.

TERM-II

LIST OF EXPERIMENTS

1. Determination of the density of solid (denser than water) by using a spring balance and a measuring cylinder. Unit-III:(Chapter–10)

2. Establishing the relation between the loss in weight of a solid when fully immersed in

a) Tap water

b) Strongly salty water with the weight of water displaced by it by taking at least two different solids. Unit-III:(Chapter–10)

3. Verification of the law of conservation of mass in a chemical reaction. Unit-I:(Chapter–3)

PRESCRIBED BOOKS:

• Science-Textbook for class IX-NCERT Publication

• Assessment of Practical Skills in Science-Class IX - CBSE Publication

• Laboratory Manual-Science-Class IX, NCERT Publication

• Exemplar Problems Class IX – NCERT Publication

Old syllabus of class 9 Science is also provided in the following link that can be referred to for having an idea about the changes made to the syllabus and know how all chapters and topics have been divided between the two terms - Term 1 and Term 2.