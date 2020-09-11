CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions from Chapter 15 - Improvement in Food Resources (with Answers)

Get NCERT based extra questions and answers for CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter 15 - Improvement in Food Resources. These questions are extremely useful to revise important concepts used in the chapter. Questions are entirely based on the contents of NCERT Class 9 Science Book. You can download all the extra questions and answers in PDF format.

CBSE Class 9 Science Extra Questions for Chapter 15 - Improvement in Food Resources:

1. What does the following terms signify?

(a) Green revolution

(b) White revolution

Answer:

(a) Green revolution: A large increase in crop production by the use of artificial fertilizers, pesticides, and high-yield crop varieties is referred to as green revolution.

(b) White revolution: White Revolution the dairy development movement which has led to better and more efficient use as well as availability of milk.

2. Mention the major groups of activities for improving crop yields?

Answer:

The major groups of activities for improving crop yields can be classified as:

(i) Crop variety improvement

(ii) Crop production improvement

(iii) Crop protection management.

3. What do we get from the vegetables, spices and fruits?

Answer:

Vegetables, spices and fruits provide a range of vitamins and minerals in addition to small amounts of proteins, carbohydrates and fats.

4. Name various factors for which the crop variety improvement is done.

Answer:

Various factors for which the crop variety improvement is done are:

(i) Higher yield

(ii) Improved quality

(iii) Biotic and abiotic resistance

(iv) Change in maturity duration

(v) Wider adaptability

(vi) Desirable agronomic characteristics

5. How are micro-nutrients different from macro-nutrients?

Answer:

The nutrients which are required in large quantities by plants are called macro-nutrients whereas the nutrients which are used by plants in small quantities are called micro-nutrients.

6. What is inter-cropping?

Answer:

Growing two or more crops in definite row patterns is known as inter-cropping.

7. Differentiate between capture fishing and culture fishing.

Answer:

Capture fishing is a method of obtaining fishes from natural resources whereas culture fishing is a method of obtaining fishes by fish farming.

8. Write the type of food requirements of dairy animals.

Answer:

The food requirements of dairy animals are of two types:

(a) Maintenance requirement, which is the food required to support the animal to live a healthy life.

(b) Milk producing requirement, which is the type of food required during the lactation period.

9. Which important features should be considered while designing a shelter for cattle?

Answer:

While designing a shelter for cattle following features must be considered:

(i) Proper ventilation

(ii) Protection of animals from rain, heat and cold

(iii) Sloping floor so as to stay dry and facilitate cleaning

10. How do the external parasites and internal parasites harm cattle?

Answer:

The external parasites live on the skin and mainly cause skin diseases. The internal parasites like worms, affect stomach and intestine while flukes damage the liver of animals.

