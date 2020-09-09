CBSE Class 9 Science Exam 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions from Chapter 13 - Why Do We Fall Ill (with Answers)

CBSE Class 9 Science Extra Questions and Answers Chapter 13 Why Do We Fall Ill

1. When is a person said to be healthy?

Answer:

A person with a state of physical, mental and social well-being is said to be healthy.

2. What is a disease?

Answer:

Disease is a state in which body or organs of body show variations in their functioning.

3. Which of the following has a long-term effect on our health?

(a) Chronic disease

(b) Acute disease

Answer:

(a) Chronic disease

Chronic diseases are the diseases that persist for a long period of time. For example AIDS, elephantiasis, cancer, tuberculosis, etc.

4. Which bacterium is responsible for peptic ulcers?

Answer:

A bacterium called Helicobacter pylori is responsible for peptic ulcers.

5. Name the microbe that does not have its own biochemical mechanisms but depends upon that of the host cell.

Answer:

Virus is the microbe that does not have its own biochemical mechanisms but depends upon that of the host cell.

6. Which disease is also called hydrophobia and why?

Answer:

Rabies is also called as hydrophobia because the person suffering from this disease develops a fear of water. The person has difficulty even in drinking water.

7. What is the mode of transmission of pneumonia?

Answer:

The mode of transmission of pneumonia is air.

8. What are the principles of treatment?

Answer:

The principles of treatment are:

(i) Reduce the effect of the disease

(ii) Kill the cause of the disease

9. What are the principles of prevention?

Answer:

Two basic principles of prevention are:

(i) Preventing exposure against microbes

(ii) Boosting the immune system

10. How does immunisation helps prevent the disease?

Answer:

