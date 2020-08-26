CBSE Class 9 Science 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions from Chapter 7 - Diversity in Living Organisms (with Answers)

Get here the NCERT based extra questions and answers for CBSE Class 9 Science Chapter 7 - Diversity in Living Organisms. All these questions are designed to test a student's understanding of basic concepts and knowledge of important facts and terms involved in e chapter. This set of extra questions is quite effective to do revision before the exam. All the CBSE Class 9 Science Extra questions for Chapter 7 are available here in a readable and downloadable format.

CBSE Class 9 Science Extra Questions for Chapter 7 - Diversity in Living Organisms:

1. Which scientist proposed five kingdom classification?

Answer:

Robert Whittaker proposed five kingdom classification.

2. Which mode of nutrition is found in blue-green algae?

Answer:

Autotrophic mode of nutrition is found in blue-green algae, i.e., they can synthesise their own food.

3. Why are lizards and crocodiles kept in the same category?

Answer:

Both lizards and crocodiles are kept in the Reptilia class. They are kept in the same class because both

(i) are cold-blooded.

(ii) have scales as outer covering.

(iii) breathe through lungs.

(v) lay eggs with tough outer covering.

(vi) exhibit internal fertilisation.

4. Elephantiasis disease is caused by

(a) Roundworm

(b) Filarial worm

(c) Earthworm

(d) Leech

Answer:

(b) Filarial worm

5. Which fungi can be seen without microscope?

Answer:

Agaricus commonly known as Mushroom is a type of fungi that can be seen without microscope.

Also Check:

NCERT Book for Class 9 Science

NCERT Solutions for Class 9 Science

6. Which plants are called amphibians of plant kingdom and why?

Answer:

Organisms that can live both in water and on land are called amphibians. Bryophytes are termed as amphibians of the plant kingdom because these plants live in soil but they need water for reproduction. The sperms of bryophytes swim through water to the eggs with the help of their flagella.

7. Animals of which group have open circulatory system?

Answer:

Animals belonging to Arthropoda group have an open circulatory system, and so the blood does not flow in well-defined blood vessels. The coelomic cavity is filled with blood.

8. Pore bearing animals belong to which phylum?

Answer:

Pore-bearing animals belong to Phylum Porifera. The word Porifera means organisms with holes. These are non-motile animals attached to some solid support. There are holes or ‘pores’, all over the body. These lead to a canal system that helps in circulating water throughout the body to bring in food and oxygen.

9. In ________ division, plants do not have well-differentiated body design.

Answer:

In Thallophyta division, plants do not have well-differentiated body design.

10. Echidna and platypus lay eggs but are considered as mammals. Why?

Answer:

Both echidna and platypus have mammary glands for the production of milk to nourish their young ones. Therefore they are considered as mammals.

You may download all the above questions and answers in PDF from the link given below:

Students must go through the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Science so that they can prepare according to the contents prescribed by the board.

Also check:

CBSE Class 9 Science Important Questions and Answers

CBSE Class 9 Science Important MCQ (Chapter-wise)