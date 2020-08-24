CBSE Class 9 Science 2020-21: NCERT Based Important Extra Questions from Chapter 5 - The Fundamental Unit of Life (with Answers)

Download here the CBSE Class 9 Science extra questions for Chapter 5 - The Fundamental Unit of Life. All these questions are provided with accurate answers. These questions will help you test your knowledge and understanding of the important concepts related to the Cell. Practicing with questions will help you in an easy and effective revision of the concepts before the exam. All the CBSE Class 9 Science Extra questions for Chapter 5 are available here in PDF format.

CBSE Class 9 Science Extra Questions for Chapter 5 - The Fundamental Unit of Life:

1. What is the structural and functional unit of living organisms?

Answer:

Cell is called the structural and functional unit of living organisms.

2. What do you mean by cell organelles?

Answer:

Various components present inside a cell are known as cell organelles. For example plasma membrane, nucleus cytoplasm all are cell organelles. These organelles are involved in carrying out essential functions that are necessary for the survival of a cell.

3. Write the components that make up the following cell organelles:

(i) Plasma membrane

(ii) Cell wall

Answer:

(i) Plasma membrane is made up of lipids and proteins.

(ii) Cell wall is made up of cellulose.

4. Which cell organelle is a source of digestive enzymes?

Answer:

Lysosomes are membrane-bound sacs filled with digestive enzymes.

5. What is endocytosis?

Answer:

The flexibility of the cell membrane enables the cell to engulf in food and other material from its external environment. Such process is known as endocytosis.

6. Which cell organelle facilitates inheritance of characters from parents to next generation?

Answer:

Chromosomes facilitate inheritance of characters from parents to next generation.

7. What are chromosomes made up of?

Answer:

Chromosomes are made up of DNA (Deoxyribo Nucleic Acid) and protein.

8. What do you mean by cell division? Write its different types.

Answer:

The process by which a parent cell divides into two or more daughter cells is called cell division.

There are two main types of cell division:

(i) Mitosis

(ii) Meiosis

9. Write the main function of cell membrane?

Answer:

The cell membrane regulates the movement of materials between the ordered interior of the cell and the outer environment.

10. What is plasmolysis?

Answer:

When a living plant cell loses water through osmosis there is shrinkage or contraction of the contents of the cell away from the cell wall. This phenomenon is known as plasmolysis.

Students must go through the latest CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Science so that they can prepare according to the contents prescribed by the board.

