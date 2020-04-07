CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus is the most essential tool for carrying out effective and organised studies. Especially, at the beginning of the new academic year when you have to start all new chapters and concepts, syllabus guides you to the right path. French has become one of the most popular foreign languages among the CBSE students. A number of Class 9 students choose it for the third language option. Here, we are providing you the CBSE Class 9 French syllabus which has been released by the board for the new academic session, 2020-2021. This syllabus mentions the contents (with their weightage) to be covered under each section of CBSE Class 9 French paper for the annual examination. The Complete syllabus is provided below both in readable and downloadable formats.

Check CBSE Class 9 French Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

FRENCH (CODE: 018)

CLASS – IX (2020-21)

Time: 3 Hrs M. Marks: 80

A) Reading Section: 10 marks

One unseen prose passage (factual/descriptive) (150-200 words)

B) Writing Section: 20 marks

One long composition (Informal letter) 80 words

Two short compositions -: (recipe, message, postcard, description of a person with visual input and clues) (30-35 words)

C) Grammar Section: 30 marks

Based on the prescribed textbook (Lessons 1-12)

articles, possessive adjectives, demonstrative adjectives, prepositions, verbs (présent, futur proche, futur simple, pronominal verbs, passé composé, impératif, imparfait, passé récent, conditionnel présent), question formation (including interrogative adjectives and pronouns), negatives, personal pronouns, simple relative pronouns. Culture and Civilization

D) Culture and Civilization: 20 marks

Questions based on the text book

a) Short answer questions (6 x 2 = 12 marks)

b) MCQ (True or false/ match the following/ fill in the blanks) (Any 2) (4 x 2 = 8 marks)

1. L. 1 – La famille

2. L. 2 – Au lycée

3. L. 3 – Une journée dePauline

4. L. 4 – Les saisons

5. L. 5 – Les voyages

6. L. 6 - Les loisirs et les sports

7. L. 7 – L’argent de poche

8. L. 8 – Faire des achats

9. L. 9 – Un dîner en famille

10. L. 10- La mode

11. L.11 – Les fêtes

12. L.12 – La Francophonie

E) Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It may be divided into two parts

a. ASL – 10 marks [(Listening (5 marks) speaking (5marks)]

b. Project work – 10 marks

Prescribed textbook: Entre Jeunes, Class IX (CBSE) Text book Lessons 1-12.

