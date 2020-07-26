Study at Home
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Topics from Syllabus for 2020-2021

Here you will know the names of the topics and chapters removed from the CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus. Check the chapter-wise contents that will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the annual examination.

Jul 26, 2020 15:01 IST
CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021
Since, CBSE has revised the syllabus of all subjects of Class 9, it becomes quite necessary for students to know the topics and chapters removed from the previous syllabus so that they do not study the irrelevant content. Knowing the deleted syllabus will help students to make the right plan for preparing other topics properly. This will help them in carrying out productive study sessions while being at home. Check below the complete list of the topics/chapters removed from the CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus.

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics (041) - Deleted portion:

UNIT I-NUMBER SYSTEMS

           Chapter

Topics

REAL NUMBERS

·         Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification.  

·         Explaining that every real number is represented by a unique point on the number line and conversely, viz. every point on the number line represents a unique real number.  

·         Definition of nth root of a real number.

UNIT II-ALGEBRA

           Chapter

Topics

POLYNOMIALS

·         Motivate and State the Remainder Theorem with examples. Statement and proof of the Factor Theorem.  

·         x3+y3+z3-3xyz

LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES

Examples, problems on Ratio and Proportion

UNIT III-COORDINATE GEOMETRY

           Chapter

Topics

COORDINATE GEOMETRY

No deletion

UNIT IV-GEOMETRY

           Chapter

Topics

INTRODUCTION TO EUCLID'S GEOMETRY

Delete the Chapter

LINES AND ANGLES

No Deletion

TRIANGLES

Proof of the theorem deleted- Two triangles are congruent if any two angles and the included side of one triangle is equal to any two angles and the included side of the other triangle (ASA Congruence).  

Topic Deleted-Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles

QUADRILATERALS

No deletion

AREA

Delete the Chapter

CIRCLES

There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points.  

If a line segment joining two points subtends equal angle at two other points lying on the same side of the line containing the segment, the four points lie on a circle.

CONSTRUCTIONS

Construction of a triangle of given perimeter and base angles

UNIT V- Mensuration

           Chapter

Topics

UNIT VI-MENSURATION

AREA

Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral.

SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES

No deletion

UNIT VI-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY

           Chapter

Topics

STATISTICS

·         Histograms (with varying base lengths),  

·         Frequency polygons.  

·         Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data.

PROBABILITY

No deletion

Important* CBSE Class 9 Complete Guide for Self-Study during COVID-19 Break

Here, you can also check the revised and latest syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Maths. With this syllabus, you will get to know the complete course content that you need to study in the current academic session and prepare the same for the year-end annual exam. Check the complete syllabus from the link given below:

Download CBSE Class 9 Maths Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021

Also, check the following resources to make the best use of the rationalised syllabus and prepare effectively for the Class 9 Maths Exam:

