CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Topics from Syllabus for 2020-2021

Since, CBSE has revised the syllabus of all subjects of Class 9, it becomes quite necessary for students to know the topics and chapters removed from the previous syllabus so that they do not study the irrelevant content. Knowing the deleted syllabus will help students to make the right plan for preparing other topics properly. This will help them in carrying out productive study sessions while being at home. Check below the complete list of the topics/chapters removed from the CBSE Class 9 Maths Syllabus.

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics (041) - Deleted portion:

UNIT I-NUMBER SYSTEMS Chapter Topics REAL NUMBERS · Representation of terminating / non-terminating recurring decimals on the number line through successive magnification. · Explaining that every real number is represented by a unique point on the number line and conversely, viz. every point on the number line represents a unique real number. · Definition of nth root of a real number. UNIT II-ALGEBRA Chapter Topics POLYNOMIALS · Motivate and State the Remainder Theorem with examples. Statement and proof of the Factor Theorem. · x3+y3+z3-3xyz LINEAR EQUATIONS IN TWO VARIABLES Examples, problems on Ratio and Proportion UNIT III-COORDINATE GEOMETRY Chapter Topics COORDINATE GEOMETRY No deletion UNIT IV-GEOMETRY Chapter Topics INTRODUCTION TO EUCLID'S GEOMETRY Delete the Chapter LINES AND ANGLES No Deletion TRIANGLES Proof of the theorem deleted- Two triangles are congruent if any two angles and the included side of one triangle is equal to any two angles and the included side of the other triangle (ASA Congruence). Topic Deleted-Triangle inequalities and relation between ‘angle and facing side' inequalities in triangles QUADRILATERALS No deletion AREA Delete the Chapter CIRCLES There is one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points. If a line segment joining two points subtends equal angle at two other points lying on the same side of the line containing the segment, the four points lie on a circle. CONSTRUCTIONS Construction of a triangle of given perimeter and base angles UNIT V- Mensuration Chapter Topics UNIT VI-MENSURATION AREA Application of Heron’s Formula in finding the area of a quadrilateral. SURFACE AREAS AND VOLUMES No deletion UNIT VI-STATISTICS & PROBABILITY Chapter Topics STATISTICS · Histograms (with varying base lengths), · Frequency polygons. · Mean, median and mode of ungrouped data. PROBABILITY No deletion

