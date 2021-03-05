CBSE 9th Maths Annual Exam 2021 - Check Best 5 Tips with Important Resources for High Score in Exam

CBSE Class 9 students must be preparing for their upcoming annual exams that may be conducted in March, 2021. Though it is not yet clear whether the exam will be held online or offline, students should keep themselves prepared to perform well in the exam in whatever mode it will be conducted. They should prepare the whole syllabus and revise it at least two to three times before the exam. Here, we are going to discuss the preparation plan for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2021. We will provide you some very effective tips that will help you in your exam preparations. You may also get here important resources that will help you in making your exam preparations in a planned and fast manner.

1. Check your syllabus first

Go through your syllabus before you actually start your exam preparations, though you would have checked it earlier at any time of the year. Check it to have an idea about all you have to prepare for the exam. Check the revised CBSE Class 9 Maths syllabus only. This year the syllabus was reduced by 30%. So, go through the latest syllabus only. Be aware of the topics/chapters that have been excluded from the revised syllabus.

2. Know the Exam Pattern and Marks Distribution

CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2021 will be conducted internally by the Schools. The annual exam will comprise of a theory paper of 80 marks and the internal assessment of 20 marks. The exam will be conducted entirely according to the revised and reduced syllabus. For the theory paper in the annual exam 2021, the weightage distribution will be as follows:

Units Unit Name Marks I Number Systems 08 II Algebra 17 III Coordinate Geometry 04 IV Geometry 28 V Mensuration 13 VI Statistics & Probability 10 Total 80

Prepare the units with high weightage properly to secure good marks in your CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2021.

3. Prepare a chapter-wise list of formulas

Maths is purely based on logic and formulas. So, to score well in Mathematics, all you need is to be good at the formulas and concepts applied in the subject. Maintain a chapter-wise list of all important formulas, theorems and axioms so that you may easily revise them every second or third day.

4. Solve textbook questions

Knowing the formulas on your tips is not going to help you score the desired marks until and unless you know their right application. For this, you have to solve all the textbook questions at least twice. Practice the solved examples as well. This will enable you to solve any type of question by applying suitable formula or reasoning the same with an appropriate theorem or axiom. Solving the textbook questions is also important because most of the questions in the exam are directly asked from the textbook.

5. Clear your doubts

At the time of exam preparations, you might come across some doubts whether related to any topics or exams. Remove all your doubts by talking to the experts whether your parents, teachers or peers. Do not avoid even any small queries or questions that arise in your mind. Instead, get them answered at the same moment. This will help you avoid stress and stay calm preparing you for outstanding performance in the upcoming exam.

There is no shortcut to scoring high in the Maths exam instead of doing a lot of practice. However, planning your preparation in the right way can definitely help you ace the exam. So, follow the tips mentioned above to keep yourself organised for an effective preparation to score more than 90% marks in your upcoming CBSE Class 9 Maths Annual Exam 2021.

