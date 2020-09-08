CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Study Material for 2020-2021 (PDF)

In CBSE Class 9, students are introduced to some complex and difficult concepts of Mathematics. At this phase, they are made to prepare their basics for the higher classes. Therefore, students must be very careful about their choice of study material so that they are able to acquire clear and accurate knowledge. To help all the class 9 students of CBSE Board we are bringing here an exclusive study material for CBSE Class 9 Maths that will cater to all your needs of effective learning. This is an absolutely free study package that includes all the resources that are important for the preparations of the Mathematics exam. You can access here the latest revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Maths, NCERT Class 9 Maths Book and Solutions, NCERT Exemplar Problems, extra questions (Important for exams), chapter-wise MCQs and other necessary material. All these resources are sure to help you in developing a clear understanding of all the concepts involved in the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics subject. You just need to do regular practice with the help of this study material if you really want to do your best in the CBSE Class 9 Maths Exam 2020-2021.

Find below the complete study material for CBSE Class 9 Mathematics:

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021 - Download here

Also, check the CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Topics from Syllabus to avoid learning irrelevant content while preparing for your school tests and annual exam.

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Textbook and NCERT Solutions:

CBSE Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems:

Chapter NCERT Exemplar Problems Chapter 1. Number System View/Download Chapter 2. Polynomials View/Download Chapter 3. Coordinate Geometry View/Download Chapter 4. Linear Equations in Two Variables View/Download Chapter 5. Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry View/Download Chapter 6. Lines and Angles View/Download Chapter 7. Triangles View/Download Chapter 8. Quadrilaterals View/Download Chapter 9. Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles View/Download Chapter 10. Circles View/Download Chapter 11: Constructions View/Download Chapter 12. Heron’s Formula View/Download Chapter 13. Surface Areas and Volumes View/Download Chapter 14. Statistics and Probability View/Download

Chapter-Wise Multiple Choice Questions for CBSE Class 9 Maths:

A good portion of the CBSE Class 9 Mathematics Question Paper in annual exams is comprised of Multiple Choice Type of Questions (MCQs) only. Therefore, it is essential that students are aware of the type of questions and concepts used for building MCQs. You will get here the important MCQs with answers from all chapters of CBSE Class 9 Maths. You can save all these chapter-wise questions in PDF format and practice with them as per your convenience. You can access the Class 9 Maths MCQs from the link given below:

Chapter-Wise Extra Questions and Answers for CBSE Class 9 Maths:

This another important resource for the preparations of the Class 9 Maths Exam. With the help of Class 9 Maths extra questions you can revise the un-attended topics from the NCERT book which are though important for exams. You can use these questions as a mock test to assess your knowledge and improve your weak areas. All the questions are provided with answers for easy learning. Get the chapter-wise extra questions for Class 9 Maths from the following link:

You can easily score good marks in the Mathematics exam with regular practice and keeping a focused attitude. CBSE study material provided here will help you remain organised with your preparations and perform outstandingly in exams.

