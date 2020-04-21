CBSE Class 9 Study Material 2020-21: Online Resources to Start Study at Home

CBSE Class 9th is considered an important phase in a student's academic career as a student is introduced to the new concepts and topics which will be further explained in the higher classes. So, it's better to get the basics cleared in class 9th itself to do well in the higher standards.

The beginning of the new academic session 2020-2021 did not go well as all the schools had to announce unplanned holidays due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This break is hampering students' studies as they are unable to attend their classes and start studying in the new academic year. But now you don't need to worry at all as Jagran Josh brings here an all-inclusive study material to start studying at home. This CBSE Class 9 Study Material has been put together especially for the new academic session so that students do not have to suffer the loss of their studies due to lockdown. We have collated all the important resources like new syllabus, NCERT Books, NCERT Solutions, extra questions, NCERT chapter notes, etc. that will help you start your studies in a productive way. With the help of this exclusive study material, you can make the most of your time while staying at home. All the study resources are available here in PDF format so that you can save them and use the same even in the absence of the internet. Check below the complete study material for CBSE Class 9th.

Study Material for CBSE Class 9 Maths: 2020-2021

To start the study of Mathematics in CBSE Class 9, check the latest syllabus first and then read the NCERT book. Do not study any topic which is not mentioned in the syllabus. We have provided here the latest edition of the NCERT book. This book will help you easily understand the new topics and clear all the concepts. We have also provided here the best solutions to all questions given in the NCERT book. NCERT Solutions will help you understand the right criteria to solve a problem and attain the correct answer. You will get here the NCERT exemplar problems to practice questions which are of difficulty level higher than that of the exercise questions given in the NCERT book. Also, get here the chapter-wise MCQs to clear the fundamental concepts. Get below the complete study material for class 9th Maths:

Study Material for CBSE Class 9 Science: 2020-2021

Science is one of the important subjects in class 9th. To do well in this subject, students are required to do regular practice right from the beginning of the academic session. We are providing here the all in one package for the students of CBSE Class 9th to excel in the Science subject. Along with the new syllabus, NCERT book, solutions, exemplar problems and the chapter-wise MCQs, we have also provided here the chapter notes for Class 9th Science. In these chapter notes, topics are explained in the simplest way so that students don't have to struggle for understanding the complex topics occurring in the chapters. All these chapter-notes are based on the latest syllabus and the NCERT book of Class 9. Get the complete study material for class 9th Science below:

Study Material for CBSE Class 9 Social Science: 2020-2021

Class 9 Social Science comes with a vast syllabus. It has four sub-divisions: History, Geography, Economics and Civics. Students have to put equal efforts in studying all these four sub-divisions to do well in the Social Science subject. We are providing here the important resources that will help you to start the self-study of Social Sciences and familiarise yourself with all the topics introduced in the 9th standard. Get the complete study material for Class 10 Social Science below:

Study Material for CBSE Class 9 English Language & Literature: 2020-2021

CBSE Class 9th English Language & Literature is another important subject in which students generally score high marks in the exams. Therefore, students should get started in this subject too while doing the self-study at home. They can take the help of the necessary resources from here which have been put together for the new academic session. Check the important self-study resources for Class 9th in the following table:

Study Material for CBSE Class 9 Hindi: 2020-2021

Students generally pay less attention towards the study of the Hindi subject as they consider it of least importance. But this is not the right attitude as the scores obtained in Hindi contribute towards your overall grade. So, it plays an important role in boosting your aggregated scores. So, do not ignore the Hindi subject while studying at home during the COVID-19 lockdown. You can take help of the important resources provided below:

Dear students, we are continuously working on the necessary study resources so that you are able to conduct productive study sessions while staying at home. We will keep updating this page with more of the important articles for you. So, do not miss to refresh this page to get some other useful resources for self-study and utilise this uncertain break in the most productive manner.