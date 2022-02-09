CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus 2022: Note Down Chapters, Topics not to be Prepared for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 9 Maths Deleted Syllabus will let you know the topics and chapters that will not be assessed in the upcoming Term 2 Exam. Get here the link to download the reduced syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Maths for Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2022: Students of CBSE Class 9 will soon write their term 2 exam. They must be busy with their preparations and last minute revision. Students must revise their CBSE syllabus for term 2 to check which topics they have prepared and which one are yet to be revised. At the same time, they should be aware of the chapters and topics that will not be evaluated in the term 2 exam otherwise one can get confused while preparing any chapter from the book.

In this article, we have tabulated the names of chapters and topics from a particular chapters that will not be considered for the CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022. Students will find it easy to eliminate these chapters and topics from their exam preparation list, thereby managing their time efficiently. We have also provided the link to download the CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Syllabus in this article below. CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 will be conducted on the basis of reduced/revised syllabus only.

Check below deleted topics from CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:

Chapter Deleted Portion Unit-II Algebra Polynomials i. Motivate and state the Remainder Theorem with examples. ii. Statement and proof of the Factor Theorem. iii. Verification of identity: x3+y3+z3-3xyz Unit- IV Geometry Introduction to Euclid’s Geometry Full Chapter Deleted Areas of Parallelograms and Triangles Full Chapter Deleted Circles i. There is only one and only one circle passing through three given non-collinear points. ii. If a line segment joining two points subtends equal angle at two other points lying on the same side of the line containing the segment, the four points lie on the circle. Constructions Construction of a triangle of given perimeter and base angles

The reduced and revised CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Maths Term 2 Exam 2022 can be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 9 Maths Term 2 question paper will have subjective type questions of 2, 3 and 4 marks. The wightage of different units for the term 2 exam will as follows:

Unit Marks II. Algebra (Cont.) 12 IV. Geometry (Cont.) 15 V. Mensuration (Cont.) 09 VI. Statistics & Probability (Cont) 04 Total 40 Internal Assessment 10 Total 50

