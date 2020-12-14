CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2020-2021 (Revised)

CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus for the current academic session 2020-21 is available here. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the revised syllabus for the Class 9 Painting subject. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure and the assessment scheme. So, it is important for students to go through the complete syllabus to exactly know what they need to prepare for their upcoming CBSE Class 9 Painting Annual Exam 2021. Class 9 Painting syllabus can be downloaded in PDF format from the link given at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 9 Painting Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

PAINTING Theory (Code No.: 049)

Class IX Syllabus

(2020-21)

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I : Fundamentals of Visual Arts (The Elements) 10 Marks

UNIT-II : Methods and Materials of Painting 10 Marks

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools,

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art 10 Marks

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses:

a) Paintings:

(i) Ulizard’s Dance (Bhimbethaka)

b) Sculptures

(i) Yaksha – Yakshi at R.B.I. New Delhi(done by Ramkinker Vaij)

C) Architecture (i) Sun Temple (Konark, Odisha)

(ii) Indian Folk Art – Paintings (Floor decoration) Alpana, Rangoli and Mandana

Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

Assessment for Practical: 50 marks

Still Life

(a) Accurate drawing with proper composition of objects. 15 marks

(b) Compositional arrangement with due emphasis on the subject-matter. 15 marks

(c) Treatment of medium with an appropriate colour scheme in still life. 10 marks

(d) Originality, creativity and overall expression. 10 marks Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes

(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out which the 10 marks best two will be assessed.

(ii) Portfolio -Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of sketches, still life 10 marks and painting compositions done during the year.

You may also download the full syllabus of Class 9 Painting subject from the link given below:

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021