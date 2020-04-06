CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Sanskrit 2020-21 is provided here for students to know the new curriculum and start their studies according to the same. Sanskrit syllabus is available here in PDF format which students may download and keep its soft or hard copy with them to refer as and when required.
Check CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 below:
Sanskrit
Class-IX(2020-21)
(Code-122)
Time: 3Hrs
No. of Periods: 195
Total Marks: 80
COURSE STRUCTURE
The Question paper will be divided into Four Sections
|
Section–A
|
Reading Comprehension
|
10 Marks
|
25 Periods
|
Section–B
|
Writing Skills
|
15 Marks
|
35 Periods
|
Section–C
|
Applied Grammar
|
25 Marks
|
55 Periods
|
Section–D
|
Literature
|
30 Marks
|
80 Periods
Design of Question Paper
|
No. of Questions
|
No. of Marks Per Question
|
Total No. of Marks
|
Section-A
|
Q.No. I Apathita Gadyanshah
VSA 2Q
LA 2Q
Title 1Q
MCQ 3Q
|
1×2=2
2×2=4
1×1=1
1×3=3
|
10 Marks
|
Section-B
|
Q.No. II Patra-Lekhanam
LA (10 Blanks)
|
½×10=5
|
15 Marks
|
Q.No. III Chitravarnam Anuchchhed-Lekhanam
LA (5 Sentences to write)
|
1×5=5
|
Q.No. IV Hindi/English to Sanskrit Translation
LA (5easy sentences to be translated from Hindi/English to Sanskrit)
|
1×5=5
|
Section-C
|
Q.No. V Sandhih
SA 1 of 4
|
1×4=4
|
25 Marks
|
Q.No. VI Sabdroopani abdroopani
MCQ 1 of 4
|
1×4=4
|
Q.No. VII Dhaturoopani
MCQ 1of 4
|
1×4=4
|
Q.No. VIII Karak-upapad-vibhaktayah
MCQ 1 of 4
|
1×4=4
|
Q.No. IX Pratyayah
MCQ 1 of 4
|
1×4=4
|
Q.No. X Sankhyaah
SA 1 of 3
|
1×4=4
|
Q.No. XI Upasargaah
SA 1 of 4
|
1×4=4
To know the complete format of CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit question paper for annual exams and check the complete syllabus for new academic session, click on the following link:
