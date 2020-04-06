CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Sanskrit 2020-21 is provided here for students to know the new curriculum and start their studies according to the same. Sanskrit syllabus is available here in PDF format which students may download and keep its soft or hard copy with them to refer as and when required.

Check CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Sanskrit

Class-IX(2020-21)

(Code-122)

Time: 3Hrs

No. of Periods: 195

Total Marks: 80

COURSE STRUCTURE

The Question paper will be divided into Four Sections

Section–A Reading Comprehension 10 Marks 25 Periods Section–B Writing Skills 15 Marks 35 Periods Section–C Applied Grammar 25 Marks 55 Periods Section–D Literature 30 Marks 80 Periods

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

Design of Question Paper

No. of Questions No. of Marks Per Question Total No. of Marks Section-A Q.No. I Apathita Gadyanshah VSA 2Q LA 2Q Title 1Q MCQ 3Q 1×2=2 2×2=4 1×1=1 1×3=3 10 Marks Section-B Q.No. II Patra-Lekhanam LA (10 Blanks) ½×10=5 15 Marks Q.No. III Chitravarnam Anuchchhed-Lekhanam LA (5 Sentences to write) 1×5=5 Q.No. IV Hindi/English to Sanskrit Translation LA (5easy sentences to be translated from Hindi/English to Sanskrit) 1×5=5 Section-C Q.No. V Sandhih SA 1 of 4 1×4=4 25 Marks Q.No. VI Sabdroopani abdroopani MCQ 1 of 4 1×4=4 Q.No. VII Dhaturoopani MCQ 1of 4 1×4=4 Q.No. VIII Karak-upapad-vibhaktayah MCQ 1 of 4 1×4=4 Q.No. IX Pratyayah MCQ 1 of 4 1×4=4 Q.No. X Sankhyaah SA 1 of 3 1×4=4 Q.No. XI Upasargaah SA 1 of 4 1×4=4

To know the complete format of CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit question paper for annual exams and check the complete syllabus for new academic session, click on the following link:

Download CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 in PDF here