 ]}
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

Get here latest CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Sanskrit subject. Read the syllabus carefully to know the instructions to be followed for smooth and effective learning in the new academic session 2020-2021.

Apr 6, 2020 19:53 IST
CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021
CBSE Syllabus for Class 9 Sanskrit 2020-21 is provided here for students to know the new curriculum and start their studies according to the same. Sanskrit syllabus is available here in PDF format which students may download and keep its soft or hard copy with them to refer as and when required.

Check CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Sanskrit

Class-IX(2020-21)

(Code-122)

Time: 3Hrs

No. of Periods: 195

Total Marks: 80

COURSE STRUCTURE

The Question paper will be divided into Four Sections

Section–A

Reading Comprehension

10 Marks

25 Periods

Section–B

Writing Skills

15 Marks

35 Periods

Section–C

Applied Grammar

25 Marks

55 Periods

Section–D

Literature

30 Marks

80 Periods

Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

Design of Question Paper 

No. of Questions

No. of Marks Per Question

Total No. of Marks

Section-A

Q.No. I Apathita Gadyanshah

VSA 2Q

LA 2Q

Title 1Q

MCQ 3Q

 

 

1×2=2

2×2=4

1×1=1

1×3=3

10 Marks

Section-B

Q.No. II Patra-Lekhanam

LA (10 Blanks)

½×10=5

15 Marks

Q.No. III Chitravarnam Anuchchhed-Lekhanam

LA (5 Sentences to write)

1×5=5

Q.No. IV Hindi/English to Sanskrit Translation

LA (5easy sentences to be translated from Hindi/English to Sanskrit)

1×5=5

Section-C

Q.No. V Sandhih

SA 1 of 4

1×4=4

25 Marks

Q.No. VI Sabdroopani abdroopani

MCQ 1 of 4

1×4=4

Q.No. VII Dhaturoopani

MCQ 1of 4

1×4=4

Q.No. VIII Karak-upapad-vibhaktayah

MCQ 1 of 4

1×4=4

Q.No. IX Pratyayah

MCQ 1 of 4

1×4=4

Q.No. X Sankhyaah

SA 1 of 3

1×4=4

Q.No. XI Upasargaah

SA 1 of 4

1×4=4

To know the complete format of CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit question paper for annual exams and check the complete syllabus for new academic session, click on the following link:

Download CBSE Class 9 Sanskrit Syllabus 2020-2021 in PDF here

