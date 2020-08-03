CBSE Class 9 English Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE Syllabus of Class 9 English Language and Literature has been reduced by 30% for the academic year 2020-2021. A major chunk of the syllabus has been removed. We have provided here a list of the topics and chapters removed from the syllabus. Knowing the names of deleted topics will help students to ignore those topics while studying the subject and preparing the same for the annual examination. Check below the deleted portion of the CBSE Class 9 English syllabus. You can also download the revised/latest syllabus of CBSE Class 9 English from the link provided at the end of this article.

Deleted Topics – Class IX – English (Language and Literature)

Grammar

Use of Passive Voice

Clauses: Noun, Adverb Clauses of condition and time, Relative

Prepositions

Writing

Letter on a situation

Descriptive Paragraph on a place/event

Literature

BEEHIVE

The Lake Isle of Innisfree The Snake & The Mirror The Duck & The Kangaroo Kathmandu A Slumber Did My Spirit Seal

MOMENTS

Ishwaran the Storyteller The Accidental Tourist

Students should thoroughly check the CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus and know the prescribed topics to be learned in the current academic year. They should also understand the course structure and examination pattern. Link to download the latest syllabus id provided below:

