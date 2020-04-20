CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE Class 9 syllabus of National Cadet Corps or NCC subject is available here for the new academic session 2020-2021. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure. It mentions the list of common and specialised subjects that a student will learn under the NCC course. Details of units and topics under them are stated here to make studies organised for students. CBSE Class 9 NCC syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link given at the end of this article.
Check CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 below:
National Cadet Corps (NCC)
Class-IX (2020-21)
(Code-076)
CLASS - IX Block Syllabus
|
S. No.
|
Unit
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
Part 1: Common Subjects
|
|
|
|
1
|
The NCC
|
08
|
03
|
2
|
National Integration and Awareness
|
0
|
3
|
Civil Affairs
|
04
|
4
|
Drill
|
25
|
19
|
5
|
Weapon Training
|
16
|
6
|
Adventure Training and Obstacle
|
08
|
7
|
Personality Development and Leadership
|
16
|
10
|
8
|
Social Awareness and Community Development
|
08
|
9
|
Health and Hygiene
|
06
|
10
|
Environment Awareness and Conservation
|
02
|
|
Total
|
49
|
83
|
Part 2 A: Special Subjects (Army)
|
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
1
|
Armed Forces
|
04
|
04
|
2
|
Military History
|
06
|
3
|
Map Reading
|
17
|
13
|
4
|
Field Craft and Battle Craft
|
0
|
5
|
Communication
|
03
|
|
Total
|
21
|
35
|
Part 2 B: Special Subjects (Navy)
|
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
1
|
Naval Orientation
|
11
|
17
|
2
|
Naval communication
|
04
|
3
|
Seamanship
|
10
|
12
|
4
|
Ship and Boat Modelling
|
02
|
|
Total
|
21
|
35
|
Part 2 C: Special Subjects (Air Force)
|
|
Marks
|
Periods
|
1
|
General Service Knowledge
|
12
|
05
|
2
|
Air Campaigns
|
02
|
3
|
Aero Modelling
|
08
|
4
|
Principle of Flight
|
09
|
09
|
5
|
Parts of Aircraft
|
02
|
6
|
Aircraft Particulars
|
01
|
7
|
Air Field Layout
|
01
|
8
|
RT Procedure
|
02
|
|
Total
|
21
|
30
COMMON SUBJECTS
(Detailed Syllabus)
Total Marks: 49
Total Periods: 83
Unit 1: The NCC (03 Periods)
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC.
- Aims and Objectives of NCC.
- Organisation and Training and NCC Song
- Incentives of Joining NCC
Unit 2: National Integration and Awareness (07 Periods)
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion.
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and Integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India.
- Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India
- National Integration: Importance and Necessity
- Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India.
- Problems/ Challenges of National Integration.
- Unity in Diversity.
- Famous Leaders of India
- Images/ Slogans for National Integration
- Contribution of Youth to Nation Building
Unit 3: Civil Affairs (04 Periods)
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil Administration in performance of selective duties during disasters.
Scope: Basic information about civil defence organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters.
- Civil Defence Organization and its duties/ NDMA
- Types of emergencies/ Natural Hazards
- Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities
- Civil Administrative Set up at District/Taluk/Village
- Fire service and fire Fighting
- Essential services and their maintenance
Unit 4: Drill (19 Periods)
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, and turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders.
Scope: All-important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command. Drill without Arms
- General and Words of Command
- Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt
- Sizing, forming up in three ranks and numbering, open and close order marchand dressing
- Saluting at the halt
- Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out
- Marching, length of pace and time of marching in quick time and halt, slow march and halt
- Turning on the march and wheeling
- Saluting on the March Individual word of command
Unit 5: Weapon Training (16 Periods)
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles.
Scope: Basic Knowledge about rifle and firing.
- Characteristics of a rifle/ rifle ammunition and its fire power
- Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting
- Loading, cocking and unloading
- The lying position and Holding
- Aiming, range and figure target
- Trigger control and firing a shot
- Range precautions and safety precautions
- Short range firing
Unit 6: Adventure Training (08 Periods)
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination.
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities.
- Trekking including selection of route and administration planning
- Cycle expedition including selection of route and administration planning
- Rock climbing
Unit 7: Personality Development and Leadership (10 Periods)
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal / contribute effectively in all walks of life.
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building.
- Introduction to Personality development
- Factors influencing/shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and philosophical
- Self Awareness – know yourself
- Critical and creative thinking
- Communication skills: group discussions/lectures
- Self confidence, courage & self conviction
- Effects of leadership with historical examples
- Problem solving skills
- Interview skills
- Importance of group and team work
- Effective use of time
- Coping with stress / emotions
- Sociability: social skills
- Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/values
Unit 8: Social Awareness Community Development (08 Periods)
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service.
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare.
- Basics of Social service, and its needs
- Social/ Rural Development Projects: MNREGA, SGSY, NSAP etc.
- Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation
- Contribution of youth towards social welfare
- Civic responsibilities
- Drug abuse and trafficking
- Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth
- Corruption
- Social evils viz dowry/female foeticide/child abuse and trafficking etc.
- Traffic control organization and anti drunken driving
- Provisions of child Act
Unit 9: Health and Hygiene (06 Periods)
Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene.
Scope: Basic information ofthe human body,maintenance of health, hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing.
Structure and functioning of the human body
Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
Physical and mental health
Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention
Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
Wounds and fractures
Introduction to yoga and exercise
Unit 10: Environment Awareness and Conservation (02 Periods)
Aim: To sensitise the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment.
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular.
- Natural resources – conservation and management
- Water conservation and rain water harvesting
- Waste management
- Pollution control, water, air, noise, soil
- Wildlife conservation: projects in India
SPECIALISED SUBJECTS (ARMY)
Total Marks: 21
Total Periods: 35
Unit 1: Armed Forces (04 Periods)
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
- Basic organization of Armed Forces
- Organisation of the Army
- Badges and Ranks
- Honours and Awards
- Modes of entry into Army
- Fighting Arms
- Supporting Arms and Services
Unit 2: Military History (06 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
- Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/ Manekshaw)
- Indian Army War Heroes
- Study of battles of Indo-Pak war 1965, 1971 and Kargil
- War movies
Unit 3: Map Reading (13 Periods)
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
- Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.
- Scales and grid system
- Topographical forms and technical terms
- Relief, contours and gradients
- Cardinal points and Types of North
Unit 4: Field Craft and Battle Craft (09 Periods)
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
- Introduction
- Judging distance
- Description of ground
- Recognition, description and indication of land marks and targets
- Observation, camouflage and concealment
- Field signals
- Use of ground and movement
- Selection of formations
- Knots and Lashing
Unit 5: Communication (03 Periods)
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
Importance of communication
Means of communication
Modern methods of communication
SPECIALIZED SUBJECTS (NAVY)
Total Marks: 21
Total Periods: 35
Unit 1: Naval Orientation 17 Periods
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.
Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971 etc.
- History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)
- Organization of IN - NHQ, Commands and Ships
- Main Parts of a Ship
- Types of Warships and Role - A/C Carriers, Submarines, Destroyers, and Frigates
- Organization on Board a Ship
- Survival and Rescue - Life Safety Items on board Ship, Life Raft, Life Boats and Distress Signals
Unit 2: Naval Communication (04 Periods)
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
- Introduction to Naval Communication
- Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message, Transmission of semaphore message
- Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use
Unit 3: Seamanship (12 Periods)
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.
Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.
- Rigging
- Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch, Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bow line, Round Turn and Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element
- Anchor and Anchor Cable- Types of anchors and cable its use
Unit 4: Ship and Boat Modelling 02 Periods
Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modelling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models
- Principles of Ship Modelling
- Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model
- Views in blue print
- Measurement of superstructure and hull
SPECIALIZED SUBJECTS (AIR FORCE)
Total Marks: 20
Total Periods: 30
Unit 1: General Service Knowledge (05 Periods)
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: History and Organization of IAF
- Development of Aviation.
- History of IAF
Unit 2: Air Campaigns (02 Periods)
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns
Scope: History and Motivation.
- Indo-Pak War-1971
- Operation Safed Sagar
- Motivational Movies
Unit 3: Aero-modelling (08 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
- History of Aero-modelling
- Materials used in Aero-modelling
- Types of Aero-models
- Building /Flying of Aero-models
Unit 4: Principles of Flight (09 Periods)
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
- Introduction
- Laws of Motion
- Glossary of Terms
Unit 5: Parts of Aircraft (02 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts
Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown
- Parts of Aircraft
Unit 6: Aircraft Particulars (01 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments
Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures
- Aircraft Particular Type, Specific
Unit 7: Airfield Layout (01 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields
Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout
Unit 8: RT Procedure (02 Periods)
Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.
Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft
- RT Procedure
