CBSE Class 9 National Cadet Corps (NCC) Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE Class 9 syllabus of National Cadet Corps or NCC subject is available here for the new academic session 2020-2021. This latest syllabus has all the details of the course structure. It mentions the list of common and specialised subjects that a student will learn under the NCC course. Details of units and topics under them are stated here to make studies organised for students. CBSE Class 9 NCC syllabus can also be downloaded in PDF format from the link given at the end of this article.

Check CBSE Class 9 NCC Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

National Cadet Corps (NCC)

Class-IX (2020-21)

(Code-076)

CLASS - IX Block Syllabus

S. No. Unit Marks Periods Part 1: Common Subjects 1 The NCC 08 03 2 National Integration and Awareness 0 3 Civil Affairs 04 4 Drill 25 19 5 Weapon Training 16 6 Adventure Training and Obstacle 08 7 Personality Development and Leadership 16 10 8 Social Awareness and Community Development 08 9 Health and Hygiene 06 10 Environment Awareness and Conservation 02 Total 49 83 Part 2 A: Special Subjects (Army) Marks Periods 1 Armed Forces 04 04 2 Military History 06 3 Map Reading 17 13 4 Field Craft and Battle Craft 0 5 Communication 03 Total 21 35 Part 2 B: Special Subjects (Navy) Marks Periods 1 Naval Orientation 11 17 2 Naval communication 04 3 Seamanship 10 12 4 Ship and Boat Modelling 02 Total 21 35 Part 2 C: Special Subjects (Air Force) Marks Periods 1 General Service Knowledge 12 05 2 Air Campaigns 02 3 Aero Modelling 08 4 Principle of Flight 09 09 5 Parts of Aircraft 02 6 Aircraft Particulars 01 7 Air Field Layout 01 8 RT Procedure 02 Total 21 30

COMMON SUBJECTS

(Detailed Syllabus)

Total Marks: 49

Total Periods: 83

Unit 1: The NCC (03 Periods)

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC.

Aims and Objectives of NCC.

Organisation and Training and NCC Song

Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit 2: National Integration and Awareness (07 Periods)

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion.

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and Integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India.

Religions, Culture, Traditions and Customs of India

National Integration: Importance and Necessity

Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India.

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration.

Unity in Diversity.

Famous Leaders of India

Images/ Slogans for National Integration

Contribution of Youth to Nation Building

Unit 3: Civil Affairs (04 Periods)

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil Administration in performance of selective duties during disasters.

Scope: Basic information about civil defence organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters.

Civil Defence Organization and its duties/ NDMA

Types of emergencies/ Natural Hazards

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities

Civil Administrative Set up at District/Taluk/Village

Fire service and fire Fighting

Essential services and their maintenance

Unit 4: Drill (19 Periods)

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, and turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders.

Scope: All-important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command. Drill without Arms

General and Words of Command

Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt

Sizing, forming up in three ranks and numbering, open and close order marchand dressing

Saluting at the halt

Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out

Marching, length of pace and time of marching in quick time and halt, slow march and halt

Turning on the march and wheeling

Saluting on the March Individual word of command

Unit 5: Weapon Training (16 Periods)

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles.

Scope: Basic Knowledge about rifle and firing.

Characteristics of a rifle/ rifle ammunition and its fire power

Stripping, assembling, care and cleaning and sight setting

Loading, cocking and unloading

The lying position and Holding

Aiming, range and figure target

Trigger control and firing a shot

Range precautions and safety precautions

Short range firing

Unit 6: Adventure Training (08 Periods)

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination.

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities.

Trekking including selection of route and administration planning

Cycle expedition including selection of route and administration planning

Rock climbing

Unit 7: Personality Development and Leadership (10 Periods)

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal / contribute effectively in all walks of life.

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building.

Introduction to Personality development

Factors influencing/shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and philosophical

Self Awareness – know yourself

Critical and creative thinking

Communication skills: group discussions/lectures

Self confidence, courage & self conviction

Effects of leadership with historical examples

Problem solving skills

Interview skills

Importance of group and team work

Effective use of time

Coping with stress / emotions

Sociability: social skills

Characteristics of healthy personalities – ethics/values

Unit 8: Social Awareness Community Development (08 Periods)

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service.

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare.

Basics of Social service, and its needs

Social/ Rural Development Projects: MNREGA, SGSY, NSAP etc.

Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation

Contribution of youth towards social welfare

Civic responsibilities

Drug abuse and trafficking

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth

Corruption

Social evils viz dowry/female foeticide/child abuse and trafficking etc.

Traffic control organization and anti drunken driving

Provisions of child Act

Unit 9: Health and Hygiene (06 Periods)

Aim: To instil respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene.

Scope: Basic information ofthe human body,maintenance of health, hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing.

Structure and functioning of the human body

Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Physical and mental health

Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures

Introduction to yoga and exercise

Unit 10: Environment Awareness and Conservation (02 Periods)

Aim: To sensitise the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment.

Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular.

Natural resources – conservation and management

Water conservation and rain water harvesting

Waste management

Pollution control, water, air, noise, soil

Wildlife conservation: projects in India

SPECIALISED SUBJECTS (ARMY)

Total Marks: 21

Total Periods: 35

Unit 1: Armed Forces (04 Periods)

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

Basic organization of Armed Forces

Organisation of the Army

Badges and Ranks

Honours and Awards

Modes of entry into Army

Fighting Arms

Supporting Arms and Services

Unit 2: Military History (06 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

Biographies of renowned generals (Carriappa/ Manekshaw)

Indian Army War Heroes

Study of battles of Indo-Pak war 1965, 1971 and Kargil

War movies

Unit 3: Map Reading (13 Periods)

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

Introduction to types of Maps and conventional signs.

Scales and grid system

Topographical forms and technical terms

Relief, contours and gradients

Cardinal points and Types of North

Unit 4: Field Craft and Battle Craft (09 Periods)

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

Introduction

Judging distance

Description of ground

Recognition, description and indication of land marks and targets

Observation, camouflage and concealment

Field signals

Use of ground and movement

Selection of formations

Knots and Lashing

Unit 5: Communication (03 Periods)

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

Importance of communication

Means of communication

Modern methods of communication

SPECIALIZED SUBJECTS (NAVY)

Total Marks: 21

Total Periods: 35

Unit 1: Naval Orientation 17 Periods

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations, Rank structure, Indo-Pak War- 1971 etc.

History of the Indian Navy (Gallantry Award Winners)

Organization of IN - NHQ, Commands and Ships

Main Parts of a Ship

Types of Warships and Role - A/C Carriers, Submarines, Destroyers, and Frigates

Organization on Board a Ship

Survival and Rescue - Life Safety Items on board Ship, Life Raft, Life Boats and Distress Signals

Unit 2: Naval Communication (04 Periods)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

Introduction to Naval Communication

Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message, Transmission of semaphore message

Phonetic Alphabet - Introduction and use

Unit 3: Seamanship (12 Periods)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

Rigging

Bends and Hitches: Reef Knot, Half Hitch, Clove Hitch, Rolling Hitch, Timber Hitch, Bow line, Round Turn and Two Half Hitches and Bow Line on the Bight and its basic element

Anchor and Anchor Cable- Types of anchors and cable its use

Unit 4: Ship and Boat Modelling 02 Periods

Aim: To provide knowledge about Ship Modelling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models

Principles of Ship Modelling

Reading of a Ship Drawing of a Model

Views in blue print

Measurement of superstructure and hull

SPECIALIZED SUBJECTS (AIR FORCE)

Total Marks: 20

Total Periods: 30

Unit 1: General Service Knowledge (05 Periods)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: History and Organization of IAF

Development of Aviation.

History of IAF

Unit 2: Air Campaigns (02 Periods)

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Air Campaigns

Scope: History and Motivation.

Indo-Pak War-1971

Operation Safed Sagar

Motivational Movies

Unit 3: Aero-modelling (08 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

History of Aero-modelling

Materials used in Aero-modelling

Types of Aero-models

Building /Flying of Aero-models

Unit 4: Principles of Flight (09 Periods)

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

Introduction

Laws of Motion

Glossary of Terms

Unit 5: Parts of Aircraft (02 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Parts

Scope: Knowledge about the parts of aircraft to be flown

Parts of Aircraft

Unit 6: Aircraft Particulars (01 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge of Aircraft Instruments

Scope: Knowledge about the aircraft to be flown including checks and procedures

Aircraft Particular Type, Specific

Unit 7: Airfield Layout (01 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge of Airfields

Scope: Knowledge about the airfields to be flown including checks and procedures Airfield Layout

Unit 8: RT Procedure (02 Periods)

Aim: To provide knowledge of wireless communication.

Scope: Knowledge about the communication is required for flying aircraft

RT Procedure

