CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE has released the new syllabus of all the subjects of class 9. Board has released this syllabus to give its students a clear idea of the course structure and the assessment scheme to be followed in the new academic session 2020-2021. It's really important for students to understand the instructions given in the syllabus first as they start the study of a new subject. In this article, we are providing the Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021. With this syllabus, students will know the names of units (with weightage) to be learned in Class 9 Elements of Business subject. Topics to be prepared under each unit are also mentioned for a smooth learning. It also has the details of theory and practical examinations. So, students should thoroughly read the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus to plan their studies smoothly. They can download the complete syllabus in PDF from the link provided here in this article.
Check below the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021:
Elements of Business
Class-IX (2020-21)
(Code-154)
Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.
Marks: 100 3 Hours
Theory: 70 Marks
Practical/ Project: 30 Marks
Class 9 Elements of Business - Unit-wise weightage:
|
Unit
|
|
Marks
|
I
|
Fundamentals of Business Activities
|
20
|
II
|
Operative Activities in Business
|
20
|
III
|
Steps Involved in Establishing Business
|
15
|
IV
|
Fundamental Areas of Business
|
15
|
|
Practical / Project
|
30
|
|
Total
|
100
Also Check: CBSE Class 9 Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021
UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities
(a) Characteristics of Business Activities
(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from
(i) Profession (ii) Employment
(c) Characteristics of vocational activities
(d) Factors affecting business
(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political
UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business
(a) Industry – concept
(b) Commerce – concept
(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature
(d) Commerce
(i) Banking (ii) Insurance (iii) Transportation (iv) Trade
UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business
(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization
(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features
(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types
UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business
(a) Finance – Meaning
(b) Marketing – Meaning
(c) Human Resources – Meaning
GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL
Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:
- Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)
- Viva (10 Marks)
Study Material:
Study Material for Syllabus of Elements of Business (0154) class IX is available on CBSE website.
This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link:
|
Download CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021