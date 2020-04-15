CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021 PDF

CBSE has released the new syllabus of all the subjects of class 9. Board has released this syllabus to give its students a clear idea of the course structure and the assessment scheme to be followed in the new academic session 2020-2021. It's really important for students to understand the instructions given in the syllabus first as they start the study of a new subject. In this article, we are providing the Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021. With this syllabus, students will know the names of units (with weightage) to be learned in Class 9 Elements of Business subject. Topics to be prepared under each unit are also mentioned for a smooth learning. It also has the details of theory and practical examinations. So, students should thoroughly read the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business syllabus to plan their studies smoothly. They can download the complete syllabus in PDF from the link provided here in this article.

Check below the CBSE Class 9 Elements of Business Syllabus 2020-2021:

Elements of Business

Class-IX (2020-21)

(Code-154)

Objective: The objective of this paper is to provide elementary knowledge of the different aspects of business.

Marks: 100 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Class 9 Elements of Business - Unit-wise weightage:

Unit Marks I Fundamentals of Business Activities 20 II Operative Activities in Business 20 III Steps Involved in Establishing Business 15 IV Fundamental Areas of Business 15 Practical / Project 30 Total 100

UNIT – I: Fundamentals of Business Activities

(a) Characteristics of Business Activities

(b) Business as an Activity – How it is different from

(i) Profession (ii) Employment

(c) Characteristics of vocational activities

(d) Factors affecting business

(i) Economic (ii) Social (iii) Political

UNIT – II: Operative Activities in Business

(a) Industry – concept

(b) Commerce – concept

(c) Industry – Characteristics, Types and Nature

(d) Commerce

(i) Banking (ii) Insurance (iii) Transportation (iv) Trade

UNIT – III: Steps Involved in Establishing Business

(a) Nature & forms of Business Organization

(b) Sole Proprietorship – meaning and features

(c) Partnership – meaning, features and types

UNIT – IV: Fundamental Areas of Business

(a) Finance – Meaning

(b) Marketing – Meaning

(c) Human Resources – Meaning

GUIDELINES FOR PRACTICAL

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters:

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks)

Viva (10 Marks)

Study Material:

Study Material for Syllabus of Elements of Business (0154) class IX is available on CBSE website.

This full syllabus can also be downloaded from the following link: