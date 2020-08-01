CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic fear, All school across the country are still not able to resume classes in their campuses. Though, online classes are being conducted to maintain social distancing, absence of classroom study is creating a big loss in studies. To compensate this loss and reduce pressure among students, CBSE has reduced the syllabus of all subjects of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The board has cut down the syllabus by removing huge certain topics and chapters for the academic session 2020-2021.

In this article, you will get to know the names of all topics and chapters that have been deleted from the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus. This will help you avoid reading the irrelevant content and make effective preparations for all your tests and exams to be conducted in the current academic year.

Check CBSE Class 9 Social Science (087) Deleted Portion:

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD – I (HISTORY) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Deleted Portion Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies NOTE- ANY ONE OUT OF THESE TWO CHAPTERS (CH-4/CH5) Chapter IV: Forest Society and Colonialism Chapter V: Pastoralists in the Modern World Complete Section (Both the Chapters) UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – I (GEOGRAPHY) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Deleted Portion Chapter 3: Drainage Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination Chapter 6: Population Complete Chapter UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS – I (POLITICAL SCIENCE) Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Deleted Portion Chapter 2: Constitutional Design Democratic Constitution in South Africa (Only) Chapter 5: Democratic Rights Complete Chapter UNIT 4: ECONOMICS Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook) Deleted Portion Chapter 4: Food Security in India Complete Chapter

You can also check here the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Social Science that can be accessed from the link provided below. This revised syllabus includes all the details regarding internal assessment, project work and map work to be prepared in the current academic session. Students should understand this new syllabus carefully so that they are able to plan their studies in an appropriate manner and prepare well for all school tests and the annual examination. Check the Social Science Syllabus below:

