Study at Home
Search

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus has been by 30%. Here you can check the topics removed from the syllabus for the academic session 2020-2021.

Aug 1, 2020 15:31 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021
CBSE Class 9 Social Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic fear, All school across the country are still not able to resume classes in their campuses. Though, online classes are being conducted to maintain social distancing, absence of classroom study is creating a big loss in studies. To compensate this loss and reduce pressure among students, CBSE has reduced the syllabus of all subjects of Classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th. The board has cut down the syllabus by removing huge certain topics and chapters for the academic session 2020-2021.

In this article, you will get to know the names of all topics and chapters that have been deleted from the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Syllabus. This will help you avoid reading the irrelevant content and make effective preparations for all your tests and exams to be conducted in the current academic year.

Check CBSE Class 9 Social Science (087) Deleted Portion:

UNIT 1: INDIA AND THE CONTEMPORARY WORLD – I (HISTORY)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Deleted Portion

Section 2: Livelihoods, Economies and Societies

NOTE- ANY ONE OUT OF THESE TWO CHAPTERS (CH-4/CH5)

Chapter IV: Forest Society and Colonialism

Chapter V: Pastoralists in the Modern World

Complete Section (Both the Chapters)

UNIT 2: CONTEMPORARY INDIA – I (GEOGRAPHY)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Deleted Portion

Chapter 3: Drainage

Complete Chapter except for Map Items which will be assessed in the Examination

Chapter 6: Population

Complete Chapter

UNIT 3: DEMOCRATIC POLITICS – I (POLITICAL SCIENCE)

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Deleted Portion

Chapter 2: Constitutional Design

Democratic Constitution in South Africa (Only)

Chapter 5: Democratic Rights

Complete Chapter

UNIT 4: ECONOMICS

Chapter No. and Chapter Name (NCERT Textbook)

Deleted Portion

Chapter 4: Food Security in India

Complete Chapter

Also Read: CBSE Class 9 Complete Guide for Self-Study during COVID-19 Break

You can also check here the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Social Science that can be accessed from the link provided below. This revised syllabus includes all the details regarding internal assessment, project work and map work to be prepared in the current academic session. Students should understand this new syllabus carefully so that they are able to plan their studies in an appropriate manner and prepare well for all school tests and the annual examination. Check the Social Science Syllabus below:

Download CBSE Class 9 Social Science Revised Syllabus for 2020-2021

Also check:

NCERT Book for CBSE Class 9 Social Science

NCERT Solutions for CBSE Class 9 Social Science

Related Stories