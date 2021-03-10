CBSE Class 9 Annual Exam 2021 - 5 Best Tips to Score Maximum Marks in Social Science Exam

Social Science is purely a theory based subject. One requires to have an effective and efficient plan to learn this subject and prepare well for its exam. The syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Social Science is quite lengthy due to which students may get confused about their preparation plans that which chapters to cover first and which one to keep for last. Jagran Josh brings here some of the most effective tips that will help you stay organised with your preparations for the Social Science Annual Exam 2021 so that you can manage to score excellent marks. These tips are suggested by the examination experts and are based on their years-long experience. So, follow these tips to avoid any panic during your exam preparations and obtain the desired marks.

1. Read NCERT books thoroughly: CBSE Class 9 Social Science has four sub-divisions - History, Geography Civics and Economics. In History, Civics and Economics subjects, students need to memorise events, dates, facts and definitions. On the other hand, Geography has certain technical terms and concepts which require proper understanding rather than cramming. NCERT books present all the content in the simplest and detailed form that is easy to understand and memorise. Another important aspect of the Class 9 Social Science NCERT books is that the questions that are asked in the CBSE annual exam are strictly based on what's given in these books.

2. Go through the revised syllabus: As you all would be aware of the fact that CBSE has reduced the syllabus if all subjects of class 9, it is quite essential to know the details of the CBSE Class 9 Social Science Revised Syllabus. The board has deleted a number of topics from the syllabus. Even a few chapters have been removed completely from the syllabus. It came as a big relief to the students who were tensed about their studies in this pandemic affected period. While preparing for your exam it imperative that you know your syllabus thoroughly to avoid study of any irrelevant topic for the exam and save your time for productive learning.

3. Solve as many sample papers as you can: Solving sample papers is the best technique to get yourself prepared for the examination day and boost your confidence to achieve outstanding results. Sample papers give you an insight about how the questions can be asked in the exam and what is the correct way of answering them. This gives an edge to your preparation level by helping you recall what you have learned till now. In addition to this, solving sample papers also helps to learn time management and gives you a chance to improve your mistakes before the exam.

4. Practice NCERT questions from each chapter: NCERT Books of Class 9 Social Science offers a number of questions for students to assess their knowledge and learning. There are several questions of different formats that form a perfect practice test for the annual examinations as questions asked in exams are more or less similar to the questions given in the NCERT textbooks. You should also keep with you reliable NCERT Solutions to cross-check your answers. A good sources of NCERT solutions will also help you learn the right technique for answering different type of questions to achieve maximum marks.

5. Use reference books if you fail to understand any topic from NCERT: Reference books should be used as the last source to gain clarity on any topics or concepts. Students should read the NCERT books line by line as they are all inclusive and are a rich source of information. Still if you are unable to understand an topic from the book then ask your teachers or any other experts for the good reference books for class 9 Social Science. But do not solely depend on any of such side books. NCERT books should be used as the prime study material to study all the chapters and prepare for the exams.

In these last few days before the exam, do not waste your time in reading anything and everything. It is the time of selective study that can help you utilise the time in the best possible way and fetch you the desired marks in the upcoming CBS Class 9 Social Science Exam 2021.

