CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-2021 - Check Deleted Portion of Syllabus for Annual Exam 2021

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), this year, decided to reduce the syllabus of classes 9th to 12th. The board had to make this decision to compensate for the loss of studies that occurred due to the coronavirus outbreak all through the country. This would definitely reduce pressure among students and help them study the prescribed course effectively. We are providing here the deleted portion of the CBSE Class 9 Syllabus. The deleted portion of the syllabus is applicable only for the current academic session and will not be a part of the internal assessments and annual examination. Students must check the topics and chapters removed from the syllabus so as to plan their studies according to the same.

Check subject-wise details of the deducted portion of CBSE Class 9 syllabus from the following links:

While going through the CBSE deleted syllabus, it is very essential that you know the details of course structure mentioned in the revised syllabus for CBSE Class 9 that has been released for the academic session plays a very crucial role in designing the course structure. It helps students in planning their studies 2020-21. This syllabus mentions the chapter-wise topics prescribed by the board for the annual assessment and it also gives information about the examination pattern. So, knowing all these details becomes quite necessary to make a perfect strategy for your exam preparations. We have provided below the link to check the latest and revised CBSE syllabus for Class 9. You can download the subject-wise syllabus by opening the link given below:

Also, check the important study resources provided below that are prepared by the subject experts to bring you the extract of the complete course content in class 9. With the help of the best NCERT study material and other important resources available here, you can surely proceed in the right manner to obtain the desired score in the exams.

Check important study resources for preparations of CBSE Class 9 Exam 2021:

