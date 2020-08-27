CBSE Class 9 Home Science Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE Class 9 Syllabus 2020-21: CBSE deleted a certain portion of Class 9 Home Science Syllabus. This deduction is applicable only for the current academic session. The board has confirmed that the deleted portion of the syllabus will not be included in the internal assessments and the annual examination. So, students are suggested to be careful about the topics removed from the syllabus. We are providing here the list of topics removed from the CBSE Class 9 Home Science syllabus. All the class 9 students must check these topics while they study the subject as a part of their preparations for the year-end examination.

CBSE Class 9 Home Science (064) - Deleted portion:

UNIT TOPIC DELETED/REDUCED Unit IV: Food, Nutrition and Health Methods of cooking and processing Unit V: Fibre and Fabric Methods of fabric construction Unit V: Fibre and Fabric Selection of fabric

Along with the deleted portion of the syllabus, students should also know the complete syllabus while preparing for their exams. Knowing the syllabus is quite essential to make the right study plan for achieving good results. We are providing below the link to download the latest and revised syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Home Science. This syllabus is released by the board after cutting down the course content by 30%. Students must go through the syllabus to understand the course structure and examination details for the current academic session. Access the Class 9 Home Science Syllabus from the following link:

