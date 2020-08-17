CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course A Deleted Syllabus for 2020-2021

CBSE Class 9 is an important step in a student's life. Actual preparations of the class 10th board exam starts from class 9th itself. Therefore, class 9 students must be attentive and focused towards their studies. They should follow the right study material. They must be aware of their course curriculum to do study in an effective and productive way. Recently, CBSE made a major alteration in the syllabus of class 9th. The board reduced the syllabus of all subjects by 30%. The portion of the syllabus that has been removed will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the annual examination. Students must know this deleted portion while they study in the current academic session.

CBSE Class 9 is an important step in a student's life. Actual preparations of the class 10th board exam start from class 9th itself. Therefore, class 9 students must be attentive and focused on their studies. They should follow the right study material. They must be aware of their course curriculum to do study in an effective and productive way. Recently, CBSE made a major alteration in the syllabus of class 9th. The board reduced the syllabus of all subjects by 30%. The portion of the syllabus that has been removed will not be assessed in the internal assessment and the annual examination. Students must know this deleted portion while they study in the current academic session.

In this article, you will know the deleted syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Hindi Course A. You will get to know the names of deleted topics and chapters of Hindi A subject. You need to be very careful about this deleted part of the syllabus so that you do not waste your time reading the irrelevant content.

Check below the deleted portions of CBSE Class 9 Hindi Syllabus for 2020-2021:

We have also presented here the detailed CBSE syllabus of Class 9 Hindi A that has been released by the board in July 2020. With the help of this revised syllabus, you can know the complete course structure and examination details for the current academic session, 2020-2021. Link to download the full syllabus is provided below:

Also check:

CBSE Class 9 Revised Syllabus of All Subjects for 2020-2021

Class 9 Maths NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Social Science NCERT Solutions

Class 9 English NCERT Solutions

Class 9 Mathematics NCERT Exemplar Problems

Class 9 Science NCERT Exemplar Problems