CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

Check the new syllabus of CBSE Class 9 Home Science subject. With this syllabus, you will know the details of the units to be covered in the new session. You will also know the practical activities and project work to be carried for the annual assessment.

Apr 8, 2020 19:37 IST
CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021
CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 has all the essential details of the course structure that a student requires to study this elective subject. Names of units are provided with their weightage according to which students can prepare the chapters for the annual board examinations. This syllabus also mentions the scheme of practical assessment along with the details of the project and assignment work. The full syllabus of CBSE Class  Home Science is provided here to read and download in PDF format.  

Check CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Home Science (Code No. 064)

Class - IX (2020-21)

Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory : 70 Marks

Time : 3 Hrs.

Practical : 30 Marks

No.

Units

Marks

No. of Periods

1.

Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends

03

05

2.

Human growth & Development – I

08

25

3.

Family and Values

08

20

4.

Food, Nutrition and Health

15

45

5.

Fibre and Fabric

15

34

6.

Resource Management

14

34

7.

Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies

07

17

 

Total

70

180

 

Practical

30

40

 

Grand Total

100

220

Unit I: Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends (05 Periods)

a) Concept of Home science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II: Human Growth & Development– I  (25 Periods)

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to3 years)-Physical, motor, social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III: Family and Values (20 Periods)

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and Spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child.

e) Influence of various factors on a family: Globalisation, Urbanisation, Migration, Technology and Media.

Unit IV: Food, Nutrition and Health (45 Periods)

a) Definition of Food, Nutrition, Nutrient, Health and Nutritional Status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, Social and Psychological)

c) Nutrients: sources and functions

d) Relationship of Food, Health and Diseases

e) Malnutrition : concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

g) Methods of cooking and processing

  • Cooking methods: Dry methods, moist methods, combination methods
  • Processing methods: Germination, Fermentation, Mutual supplementation /Combination
  • Conservation of nutrients while cooking and processing

Unit V: Fibre and Fabric (34 Periods)

a) Definition of Fibre and Yarn

b) Classification of fibre on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibres: feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

d) Methods of construction of fabric – brief description of weaving, knitting and felting.

e) Selection of fabric : Factors affecting selection of fabric (age, purpose, occupation, fashion, figure, climate, comfort and cost).

Unit VI: Resource Management (34 Periods)

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, Biogas and Bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and Recycle)

Unit VII: Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies (17 Periods)

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals

1. Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years

2. Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years. 40 Periods 30 Marks

3. Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4. Design educational games specific to functions or sources of nutrients.

5. Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6. Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals and lentils.

7. Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

8. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical characteristics and burning tests.

9. Create a slogan or poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

10. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shocks (group activity)

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

CLASS IX HOME SCIENCE

M.M-30

I. LAB ACTIVITY

a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years (3 marks)

OR

Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

b) Prepare and present a dish using germination

OR

fermentation (With fire/without fire) (7 Marks)

c) Identification of fibre using physical characteristics and burning tests. (3 Marks)

II. First Aid Kit (5 Marks)

III. File Work (10 Marks)

IV. Viva (2 Marks)

Given below is the link to download the Class 9 Home Science syllabus in PDF:

Download CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021

 

