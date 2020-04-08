CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-21 has all the essential details of the course structure that a student requires to study this elective subject. Names of units are provided with their weightage according to which students can prepare the chapters for the annual board examinations. This syllabus also mentions the scheme of practical assessment along with the details of the project and assignment work. The full syllabus of CBSE Class Home Science is provided here to read and download in PDF format.

Check CBSE Class 9 Home Science Syllabus 2020-2021 below:

Home Science (Code No. 064)

Class - IX (2020-21)

Course Structure: Theory & Practical

Theory : 70 Marks

Time : 3 Hrs.

Practical : 30 Marks

No. Units Marks No. of Periods 1. Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends 03 05 2. Human growth & Development – I 08 25 3. Family and Values 08 20 4. Food, Nutrition and Health 15 45 5. Fibre and Fabric 15 34 6. Resource Management 14 34 7. Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies 07 17 Total 70 180 Practical 30 40 Grand Total 100 220

Unit I: Concept and scope of Home Science Education and recent trends (05 Periods)

a) Concept of Home science

b) Fields of Home Science

c) Relevance of study of Home Science and career options

d) Recent trends

Unit II: Human Growth & Development– I (25 Periods)

a) Concept of growth and development

b) Principles of growth and development

c) Factors affecting growth and development (environmental and heredity)

d) Age specific milestones (Birth to3 years)-Physical, motor, social, emotional, cognitive and language

Unit III: Family and Values (20 Periods)

a) Concept and types of family

b) Role of family in Holistic development of an individual (Physical, Social, Psychological and Spiritual)

c) Ethical and value based society (need for happy family, respect and care for each member of family, Dignity of labour, work distribution within the family)

d) Importance of Girl Child.

e) Influence of various factors on a family: Globalisation, Urbanisation, Migration, Technology and Media.

Unit IV: Food, Nutrition and Health (45 Periods)

a) Definition of Food, Nutrition, Nutrient, Health and Nutritional Status.

b) Food and its functions (Physiological, Social and Psychological)

c) Nutrients: sources and functions

d) Relationship of Food, Health and Diseases

e) Malnutrition : concepts and components (over nutrition and under nutrition)

f) Concept of Balanced Diet

g) Methods of cooking and processing

Cooking methods: Dry methods, moist methods, combination methods

Processing methods: Germination, Fermentation, Mutual supplementation /Combination

Conservation of nutrients while cooking and processing

Unit V: Fibre and Fabric (34 Periods)

a) Definition of Fibre and Yarn

b) Classification of fibre on the basis of origin and length

c) Characteristics of fibres: feel, appearance, colour fastness, length, strength, absorbency, shrinkage, elasticity, effect of heat and sunlight.

d) Methods of construction of fabric – brief description of weaving, knitting and felting.

e) Selection of fabric : Factors affecting selection of fabric (age, purpose, occupation, fashion, figure, climate, comfort and cost).

Unit VI: Resource Management (34 Periods)

a) Resources : Definition and characteristics

b) Types of resources (Human : Time, Energy, Knowledge and attitude Non-Human : Money, materialistic goods and community resources)

c) Waste Management – Need to refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle waste.

d) Proper disposal of kitchen waste (Biodegradable : Composting, Vermicomposting, Biogas and Bagass. Non Biodegradable : Inceneration, Land fills and Recycle)

Unit VII: Measures of Safety and Management of Emergencies (17 Periods)

a) Accident prone / Unsafe Zones at home

b) Need of safety at home

c) Measures of safety against burns, electric shocks, cuts, fractures, bites, poisoning

d) First Aid : Concept and Importance

Practicals

1. Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years

2. Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years. 40 Periods 30 Marks

3. Role of family members: collage / chart etc.

4. Design educational games specific to functions or sources of nutrients.

5. Weights and measures: Equivalents / conversions of Ounce, gram, cup, teaspoon, tablespoon, how to use a kitchen weighing scale.

6. Identification of fruits, vegetables, spices, oils, sugars, cereals and lentils.

7. Food processing method demonstration: Germination and Fermentation.

8. Collection and Identification of fibre: physical characteristics and burning tests.

9. Create a slogan or poster for proper disposal of domestic waste.

10. Prepare a first aid kit and practice giving first aid for burns, cuts, bites, fractures, electric shocks (group activity)

SCHEME FOR PRACTICAL EXAMINATION

CLASS IX HOME SCIENCE

M.M-30

I. LAB ACTIVITY

a) Observation of physical development in a child from birth to three years (3 marks)

OR

Observation of motor skills in a child from birth to 3 years.

b) Prepare and present a dish using germination

OR

fermentation (With fire/without fire) (7 Marks)

c) Identification of fibre using physical characteristics and burning tests. (3 Marks)

II. First Aid Kit (5 Marks)

III. File Work (10 Marks)

IV. Viva (2 Marks)

