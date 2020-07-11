CBSE Syllabus 2020-21: Check Deleted Topics From 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21

Check deleted portion of CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21. The board has reduced CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21 by 30%. In this article, we have provided the details of the topics which have been deleted by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Links to access other important articles and the latest CBSE Syllabus are also available here.

Deleted Topics from CBSE 12th Physics Syllabus 2020-21:

Chapter-1 Electric charges and fields

- Uniformly charged thin spherical shell (field inside and outside).

Chapter-3 Current Electricity

- Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors

- Series and parallel combinations of resistors

Chapter-4 Moving Charges and Magnetism

- Cyclotron

Chapter-5 Magnetism and Matter

- Magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis

- Torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field

- Para-, dia- and ferro - magnetic substances, with examples.

- Electromagnets and factors affecting their strengths,

- Permanent magnets.

Chapter-7 Alternating Current

- Power factor

- Wattless current

Chapter 8 Electromagnetic Waves

- Basic idea of displacement current

Chapter 9 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments

- Reflection of light,

- Spherical mirrors,(recapitulation)

- Mirror formula

- Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset.

- Resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope,

- Polarisation

- Plane polarised light

- Brewster's law,

- Uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids

Chapter-11 Dual Nature of radiation and matter

- Davisson-Germer experiment

Chapter 13 Nuclei

- Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties

- Radioactive decay law, half life and mean life

- Binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number

Chapter 14 Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits

- Zener diode and their characteristics,

- Zener diode as a voltage regulator

Practicals: No investigatory project and Activity to be demonstrated

8 experiments ( clubbed based on skills ) in place of 12.

